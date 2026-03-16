Mihae Ahn of ProServeIT Named One of CIO Views’ 10 Most Influential Women Leaders Making an Impact in 2026

Members of the ProServeIT team during a team gathering at the company’s office. Mihae Ahn, Vice President of Marketing at ProServeIT, recognized by CIO Views as one of the “10 Most Influential Women Leaders Making an Impact, 2026.” Mihae Ahn shares her work on storytelling and leadership, themes that shape her human-centered approach to technology and marketing. CIO Views features Mihae Ahn in its International Women’s Day edition recognizing the “10 Most Influential Women Leaders Making an Impact, 2026.”

Mihae Ahn ProServeIT VP of Marketing recognized by CIO Views for her human-centred leadership approach and impact on technology, storytelling, and innovation.

In an increasingly automated world, empathy and human connection remain essential to how technology creates real impact.” — Mihae Ahn, VP of Marketing

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProServeIT announced that Mihae Ahn, Vice President of Marketing, has been recognized by CIO Views as one of the “10 Most Influential Women Leaders Making an Impact, 2026.” The recognition appears in the publication’s International Women’s Day special edition, which celebrates women whose leadership is creating meaningful impact across industries.The feature highlights Ahn’s distinctive approach to leadership and marketing—one grounded in empathy, design thinking, and a deep commitment to human connection in an increasingly digital world."Technology continues to evolve at an extraordinary pace," said Ahn. "But the human need for connection, meaning, and belonging remains constant. My work has always been about creating experiences that bring people together and achieve something meaningful together."Since joining ProServeIT, Ahn has played a key role in shaping the company’s marketing vision, emphasizing storytelling, community, and thoughtful experiences that strengthen relationships with customers, partners, and the wider technology ecosystem.Her work reflects a broader belief that leadership in technology is not only about innovation, but also about creating environments where people feel supported, inspired, and empowered to contribute their ideas.Beyond her role at ProServeIT, Ahn is also the author of three books— Stories from the In‑Between, The Stories We Tell, and Perfectly Incomplete — and a host of the podcast, Business Casual. Through her writing and speaking, she explores themes of authenticity, identity, and the complexities of modern leadership.Ahn has also been a strong advocate for equity and representation. She believes that sharing authentic leadership stories helps expand what feels possible for others—particularly for women building careers in business and technology."When leaders share their journeys honestly, including the challenges and the uncertainty, it creates space for others to see themselves in those paths," Ahn said. "That sense of possibility matters."The CIO Views recognition reflects the growing influence of leaders who combine innovation with empathy and a commitment to building stronger, more inclusive communities within business and technology.For ProServeIT, this recognition carries special meaning. The company has long believed that technology transformation is ultimately about people—how organizations collaborate, how teams grow, and how leaders create environments where individuals feel valued and empowered. Ahn’s leadership reflects the same philosophy that guides the company’s culture: People Matter, Be Like Gumby, and Do It Right. Her recognition is a reflection not only of her individual impact, but of the values that shape how ProServeIT approaches leadership, partnership, and the experiences it creates for customers and communities.The full feature on Mihae Ahn appears in CIO Views’ International Women’s Day special edition.About ProServeITProServeIT is a B Corp-certified , technology consultancy and a renowned Microsoft partner that helps organizations design and deliver digital and AI transformation with technical rigour and human-centred care. The firm’s differentiator is its commitment to unreasonable hospitality, creating experiences that are personalized, anticipatory, and curated for humans. ProServeIT partners with business and technology leaders to clarify strategy, accelerate outcomes, and remove friction across complex change, from cloud and data to security and modern work. The company operates with three core values: People Matter, Be Like Gumby, Do It Right. Founded in 2002, ProServeIT is headquartered in the Greater Toronto Area and serves clients across North America, with additional offices in Prince Edward Island, Illinois, New Mexico, Paris, and Ho Chi Minh City. For more information, visit www.proserveit.com

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