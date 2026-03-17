Newpoint Advisors Corporation Helps Businesses Navigate Financial Uncertainty Using Its TAME™ Framework

Ken Yager, President at Newpoint Advisors Corporation Newpoint Advisors Corporation Logo

TAME™ is a structured, fixed-fee, fixed-timeline evaluation designed to identify immediate threats to business stability and prioritize actionable solutions.

TAME™ gives leadership a structured framework to understand what’s truly threatening the organization and what actions must happen immediately. ” — Kenneth R. Yager, President of Newpoint Advisors Corporation

BRENTWOOD, TN, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Newpoint Advisors Corporation has successfully guided multiple middle-market companies through periods of financial uncertainty using its proprietary Turnaround Action Matrix Evaluation (TAME)™ framework. This methodology helps leadership teams move from instability to structured corrective action.Recent engagements included a Midwest-based professional services firm in the scientific and technical sector generating approximately $20 million in annual revenue, as well as a Southeast-based eCommerce company with approximately $4 million in annual revenue. Though operating in different industries, both companies faced similar challenges: limited financial visibility, strained liquidity, and increased stakeholder pressure.In each case, Newpoint deployed its TAME™ process. TAME™ is a structured, fixed-fee, fixed-timeline evaluation designed to identify immediate threats to business stability and prioritize actionable solutions.Through TAME™, Newpoint:-Educated leadership teams on 10 critical business factors that determine turnaround viability.-Benchmarked each company’s ability to successfully restructure or position for sale.-Distinguished between urgent infrastructure risks and performance-improvement opportunities.-Identified key operational elements requiring integration into strategic planning.-Positioned both organizations for disciplined tactical execution.For the professional services firm, TAME™ provided the clarity necessary to implement short-term cash flow forecasting and engage constructively with its senior lender, resulting in a negotiated loan extension that stabilized operations.For the eCommerce company, TAME™ uncovered fundamental financial reporting gaps and cash flow blind spots. By addressing these issues directly, Newpoint helped restore stakeholder confidence and equip management with reliable financial insight to support ongoing operations.“Businesses in distress don’t suffer from a lack of effort, they suffer from a lack of clarity,” said Kenneth R. Yager, President of Newpoint Advisors Corporation . “TAME™ gives leadership a structured framework to understand what’s truly threatening the organization and what actions must happen immediately. Most importantly, it empowers them to begin corrective action right away.”About TAME™Newpoint’s Turnaround Action Matrix Evaluation (TAME)™ is a disciplined diagnostic and action framework designed for companies facing operational, financial, or liquidity challenges. Delivered for a fixed fee and on a fixed timeline, TAME™ provides leadership teams with immediate, practical direction during critical periods of uncertainty.About Newpoint Advisors CorporationNewpoint Advisors Corporation is a North American financial advisory firm dedicated to improving troubled and financially underperforming businesses with revenues of $5–50 million for a fixed fee and on a fixed timeline. Since 2013, Newpoint has recovered $1.918 billion in debt and helped save 15,754 jobs.

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