Irish Film Festival Los Angeles Celebrates St Patrick’s Week With Award Winning Irish Cinema

The Irish Film Festival Los Angeles Baite Poster Girls & Boys Poster

The Irish Film Festival Los Angeles returns March 20–22 with award winning Irish films, filmmaker Q&As and industry panels celebrating Irish storytelling.

Just after St Patrick’s Day this festival showcases the breadth of voices coming from Ireland today while creating a place where filmmakers and audiences can connect. ” — Festival Director Matthew Nevin

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As St Patrick’s Day celebrations take place around the world, Irish storytelling will take center stage in Los Angeles with the return of the Irish Film Festival Los Angeles , running March 20–22, 2026 at the Laemmle Monica Film Center in Santa Monica.Presented by the Contemporary Irish Arts Center Los Angeles ( CIACLA ), the three-day festival showcases Oscar Nominated contemporary Irish cinema with a programme featuring nine feature films and more than 30 short films, alongside filmmaker Q&As and industry panel discussions.The festival highlights the growing international impact of Irish film, bringing award-winning directors, actors, producers and creatives from Ireland to Los Angeles while connecting them with global audiences and the wider film industry.Among the highlights of this year’s festival is the Oscar Nominated Short Film Retirement Plan and IFTA Best Film winner Christy alongside a selection of acclaimed documentaries, narrative features and short films that explore Irish culture, identity, history and contemporary life.Festival Director Matthew Nevin said the event is about celebrating Irish creativity while strengthening connections between Ireland and the international film community.“Irish storytelling is having a huge global moment. This festival showcases the breadth of voices coming from Ireland today while creating a place where filmmakers and audiences can connect. Around St Patrick’s Day, when Irish culture is being celebrated worldwide, it feels like the perfect time to share these stories on screen.”Alongside screenings, audiences will have the opportunity to attend filmmaker Q&As, networking receptions and industry discussions, providing rare opportunities to meet visiting filmmakers from Ireland as well as Irish creatives working in the Los Angeles film industry.The Irish Film Festival Los Angeles continues to grow as a key cultural event connecting Irish artists with audiences across the United States while celebrating the richness and diversity of contemporary Irish filmmaking.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.