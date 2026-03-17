Brilliant Epoxy Floors Completes A High-Performance Floor System at Vuori’s Chandler Location

The AZ-based flooring company partnered with Vuori, an activewear clothing retailer, to craft high-quality flooring that matches the brand’s signature aesthetic

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brilliant Epoxy Floors is proud to announce the completion of its flooring project at Vurori’s location in Chandler, Arizona. Vuori is an activewear clothing store with a coastal California-inspired aesthetic, featuring refined, earthy tones that aim to redefine traditional activewear. Retail stores require flooring that offers wearability while also supporting a brand’s visual appearance and customer experience.Vurori partnered with Brilliant Epoxy Floors to deliver a high-performance, long-lasting, and visually refined 3,000 SQFT floor system that would support heavy foot traffic while maintaining the brand’s signature clean, modern aesthetic. The goal was to create a seamless surface with long-term durability and a matte, understated finish.The installation process began with grinding and patching the existing concrete floor to create a mechanical bond. Next, Brilliant Epoxy Floors applied an epoxy primer with aggregate for improved durability and adhesion. A high-performance self-leveling topping was then installed, followed by grinding and polishing to refine the surface. The floor was completed with a protective matte sealer to achieve the desired finish and long-term performance.The result is a seamless blend of durability and contemporary design. It provides Vuori with a long-lasting, low-maintenance surface that enhances the customer experience and supports the store’s brand and aesthetic vision.Brilliant Epoxy Floors is pleased to showcase its blend of aesthetic range and top-grade flooring that will reflect its clients' brand visuals for decades to come at Vuori in Chandler, Arizona.About Brilliant Epoxy FloorsBrilliant Epoxy Floors is a commercial concrete restoration and coatings installation company based in Scottsdale, Arizona. With over three decades of experience, the company specializes in high-performance resinous flooring systems that are designed for durability, functionality, and aesthetic appeal. All work is completed in-house by professionally trained technicians.

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