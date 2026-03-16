QCT Collaborates with Techman Robot and NVIDIA to Accelerate Physical AI Innovation at NVIDIA GTC 2026

QCT Dev. Kit for physical AI integrates with new TM Xplore I Humanoid Platform powered by NVIDIA

Our collaboration with Techman Robot and NVIDIA demonstrates how physical AI will transform the future of intelligent automation.” — Mike Yang, President of QCT

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), a leading provider of data center solutions and AI infrastructure solutions, today announced its strategic collaboration with Techman Robot and NVIDIA to advance the next generation of Physical AI robotics. Applying the QCT Application-Ready Solution concept, which integrates infrastructure, frameworks, and applications into a pre-validated full-stack solution, QCT aims to accelerate time-to-market for their ecosystem partners. At NVIDIA GTC 2026, the companies are demoing a development workflow that integrates QCT Application-Ready Solutions including its Dev. Kit for physical AI, QCT GPU servers powered by NVIDIA AI infrastructure, and Techman Robot’s TM Xplore I humanoid platform. Leveraging NVIDIA Cosmos and NVIDIA Isaac GR00T open models, NVIDIA Isaac simulation frameworks, and NVIDIA Jetson Thor real-time AI inference, this joint solution demonstrates how this development workflow accelerates real-world robotic capabilities for industrial automation.“Our collaboration with Techman Robot and NVIDIA demonstrates how physical AI will transform the future of intelligent automation,” said Mike Yang, President of QCT. “By integrating QCT Dev. Kit for physical AI with NVIDIA’s full robotics computing stack, we are enabling developers to move from simulation to real-world deployment faster than ever. Leveraging TM Xplore I, we are demoing a powerful example of how advanced compute, robotics, and AI can come together to reshape manufacturing.”In this collaboration, QCT combines the QuantaGrid D75E-4U, an NVIDIA RTX PRO Blackwell Server Edition GPU based on NVIDIA MGX architecture, with QCT Application-Ready Solutions, and Techman Robot’s humanoid robotics expertise to accelerate advanced robotic intelligence development. QCT Dev. Kit for physical AI, as part of QCT Application-Ready Solutions, integrates optimized server infrastructures such as the QuantaGrid D75E-4U, and leverages NVIDIA Cosmos open world foundation models, NVIDIA Isaac Sim libraries, and NVIDIA Isaac GR00T open robot foundation models to streamline data generation, model training, and real-world robot deployment. As a result, Techman Robot’s TM Xplore I uses predefined data generated from simulated environments to acquire advanced bimanual manipulation skills, empowering it for real-world industrial operations.Techman Robot is also expanding the use of NVIDIA Isaac Sim and NVIDIA FoundationStereo across its core AI Cobot series. Using Isaac Sim, Techman simulates robot operations in high-fidelity digital twins of industrial environments, allowing the validation of complex paths before physical deployment, while FoundationStereo ensures the robots maintain highly accurate depth perception and spatial awareness.“The convergence of AI infrastructure, advanced simulation, and AI models with high-performance edge computing is bringing the transformative power of physical AI to high-value manufacturing,” said Amit Goel, Head of Robotics and Edge Computing Ecosystem at NVIDIA. “Combining NVIDIA’s full-stack robotics platform with QCT’s infrastructure and Techman Robot’s humanoid expertise accelerates production-grade deployments of intelligent robotics from digital twins to the factory floor.”TM Xplore I represents a significant milestone in Techman Robot’s vision of defining the next decade of AI Robotics. This wheeled humanoid design combines a human-like upper body with a mobile base for stable, dexterous manipulation. Empowered by Techman Robot's “See, Think, Act” core technologies and powered by NVIDIA Jetson Thor module, it delivers high-performance edge AI computing for optimized inference performance, multimodal sensor fusion, generative AI reasoning, and autonomous navigation—allowing the robot to seamlessly adapt to new tasks without reprogramming.Designed for high-value manufacturing environments—such as semiconductor fabrication, electronics assembly, and automotive production —TM Xplore I excels in tasks requiring precision, adaptability, and advanced multimodal perception. By bringing Physical AI into real-world operations, it efficiently addresses complex automation challenges that traditional industrial robots simply cannot solve.“As an AI Robotics leader defining the next decade, working with QCT accelerates the development of TM Xplore I,” said Scott Huang, COO at Techman Robot. “Driven by our expertise in AI Cobots and Humanoids, and featuring NVIDIA Jetson Thor and NVIDIA Isaac GR00Ttrained dexterity, TM Xplore I advances Physical AI from digital twins to real-world execution. This collaboration unlocks unprecedented productivity for high-value manufacturing.”Attendees are invited to experience the QCT, Techman Robot, and NVIDIA Physical AI collaboration live at NVIDIA GTC 2026 at Booth #1331, featuring a live demonstration of TM Xplore I as it interacts with attendees based on VLA multimodal models. To learn more about QCT Application-Ready Solutions or schedule a demonstration, visit www.qct.io or contact a QCT representative.About Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT)Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT) is a global data center solution provider. We combine the efficiency of hyperscale hardware with infrastructure software from a diversity of industry leaders to solve next-generation data center design and operation challenges. QCT serves cloud service providers, telecoms, and enterprises running public, hybrid, and private clouds.All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

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