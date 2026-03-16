Knecht Cup Regatta to Honor Trailblazing Twin Sisters Ann and Marie Jonik with Women’s Varsity Pair Trophy

One of the most anticipated regattas of the collegiate rowing season, the 27th annual Knecht Cup Regatta returns to the Cooper River course designed by the event’s namesake, Bill Knecht, on Saturday, April 11 and Sunday, April 12, 2026.. Legendary rowing twin sisters Ann Jonik (left) and Marie Jonik (right) will be honored with a trophy bearing their name for the Women’s Varsity Pair race at this year's Knecht Cup Regatta. The Knecht Cup Regatta is named in honor of William Joseph “Bill” Knecht (1930–1992), a legendary figure in American rowing whose impact on the sport spanned both competitive and administrative arenas.

Olympic pioneers helped open new opportunities for women in rowing, from Boathouse Row to the international stage.

Ann and Marie Jonik represent the courage, talent and determination of a generation of women who helped change rowing forever.” — Laura Knecht Blanche, Regatta Director of the Knecht Cup Regatta

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 27th Annual Knecht Cup Regatta , set for Saturday, April 11 and Sunday, April 12 on the Cooper River, will honor two pioneering figures in American women’s rowing by naming the Women’s Varsity Pair trophy in honor of twin sisters Ann Jonik and Marie Jonik.The recognition is part of the Knecht Cup Regatta Honorees Series , which celebrates athletes, coaches, officials and advocates whose dedication, leadership and lasting contributions have helped shape rowing locally, nationally and internationally.Raised in Havertown, Pennsylvania, Ann and Marie Jonik grew up in one of the Philadelphia region’s most accomplished rowing families. Their father, Ed Jonik, was a high school and club oarsman, while their mother, Mary Prior Jonik, was a founding member of the Philadelphia Girls’ Rowing Club. Alongside brothers John, Paul, Phil and Steve, the twins were immersed in the rowing world from an early age.They began rowing at Vesper Boat Club in 1971 under legendary coach Gus Constant, at a time when opportunities for women in the sport were still limited. Their talent, discipline and natural rhythm as sisters quickly made them standouts.Over the course of the 1970s, the Jonik twins won numerous national titles in pairs, fours and eights, and earned places on U.S. national teams in 1973, 1974, 1975 and 1977. They represented the United States at World Rowing Championships in Moscow, Lucerne, Nottingham and Amsterdam, and were members of the U.S. Olympic team pool in 1976, the historic first year women’s rowing was included in the Olympic Games in Montreal.Technically, they complemented one another perfectly in the boat, with Marie rowing port and Ann rowing starboard.Their rowing journey also intersected with the Knecht family and the Cooper River in memorable ways.“The Cooper River has special meaning for us,” said Ann Jonik. “Before we ever raced internationally, we went there for a time trial that helped send us to Moscow. Bill Knecht made that possible. To now be honored at his regatta, on that course, feels incredibly special.”Marie Jonik recalled the support the twins received from Ana Tamas Knecht, Laura Knecht Blanche’s mother, during a formative moment in women’s rowing at Vesper.“When Gus Constant started the women’s program at Vesper, there was still resistance in those early days, but Ana Tamas Knecht was with us,” said Marie Jonik. “She supported us, encouraged us and made us feel like we belonged. That meant a great deal at a time when women in rowing were still fighting for their place.”That connection across generations makes the honor especially meaningful for the regatta’s current leadership.“Ann and Marie Jonik represent the courage, talent and determination of a generation of women who helped change rowing forever,” said Laura Knecht Blanche, Regatta Director of the Knecht Cup. “Their achievements on the national and international stage, and their connection to my parents and the Vesper community, make them ideal honorees for this year’s Knecht Cup Regatta.”The women’s varsity pair is a fitting event for the tribute. The race demands precision, timing, trust and shared instinct -- qualities the Jonik twins demonstrated throughout their careers.“Rowing has been part of our lives for as long as we can remember,” the sisters said. “To have a trophy at the Knecht Cup named in our honor, especially in the women’s varsity pair, is deeply meaningful because it connects our family’s history, our years at Vesper, and the growth of women’s rowing today.”Even now, the sisters remain connected to the sport. Ann continues to row regularly in Masters competitions, while Marie, now living in Lititz, Pennsylvania, remains active in the rowing community and still says, like many lifelong rowers, that one never really retires from the sport.Their story mirrors the growth of women’s rowing itself -- from a time when opportunities were scarce and women often had to travel long distances just to find meaningful competition, to an era in which female athletes now compete across a full range of collegiate, national and international events.By naming the Women’s Varsity Pair Trophy in honor of Ann and Marie Jonik, the Knecht Cup Regatta celebrates not only two exceptional athletes, but also two women whose careers helped widen the path for generations of rowers to follow.As crews line up on the Cooper River this April, those racing for the Jonik sisters’ trophy will be competing in honor of two Philadelphia-area pioneers whose legacy still moves with every stroke.About the Knecht Cup Regatta: The Knecht Cup Regatta was founded by legendary Villanova University rowing coach Jack Sinclair and named in honor of William J. “Bill” Knecht, Olympic gold medalist and tireless advocate for rowing in the United States. Held annually on the Cooper River in Camden County, New Jersey, the regatta has grown into one of the country’s largest collegiate rowing competitions, welcoming programs from across the nation. Additional information is available at knechtcupregatta.com.

From CBS Philadlephia: 26th annual Knecht Cup Regatta at Cooper River Park in New Jersey is a family affair

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