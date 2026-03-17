Fast-Growing Brokerage ADT Realty Expands to 28 States While Emphasizing Agent Training Over Paid Leads

ADT Realty-ADT Brokers Mick McMaken ADT Realty CEO and Founder ADT Realty Growth Map

ADT Realty expands to 28 states with launches in Wyoming and Montana while promoting agent training and sustainable business models over paid leads.

ADT Realty is growing because agents want more control over their business. Training and leadership opportunities are the foundation of what we’re building” — Mick McMaken

FT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ADT Realty (American Dream Team Realty), an agent-focused national real estate brokerage, has expanded operations into Wyoming and Montana, bringing the company’s national footprint to 28 states across the United States.Founded in 2019 by CEO Mick McMaken, ADT Realty has grown rapidly by focusing on agent development, leadership opportunities, and a brokerage model designed to help real estate professionals build long-term careers.While many agents in today’s real estate industry rely heavily on purchasing leads from third-party platforms, ADT Realty emphasizes training agents to generate their own business through referrals, relationships, and consistent marketing strategies.“Too many agents today feel trapped buying leads just to keep their pipeline full,” said Mick McMaken, CEO of ADT Realty. “Our philosophy is simple — when agents learn how to generate their own business, they gain control of their career and their future.”A Brokerage Model Focused on Agent DevelopmentADT Realty’s growth strategy centers on helping agents build predictable businesses through training, collaboration, and leadership support.The brokerage does provide lead opportunities, but leadership believes long-term success comes from developing systems that allow agents to generate consistent business on their own.Helping guide the company’s continued expansion is Sarah Atchison, Chief Growth Officer and Texas State Leader, who works closely with leadership across multiple markets to support agent development and expansion initiatives.“At ADT Realty we’re focused on helping agents build businesses they truly control,” Atchison said. “When agents develop the skills to generate their own clients, their opportunities for long-term success increase dramatically.”Industry Shift Toward Agent Business OwnershipAcross the real estate industry, many agents are re-evaluating the high cost of purchasing online leads and the long-term sustainability of those models. Brokerages that emphasize training, referral-based business development, and agent ownership of client relationships are gaining increased attention as professionals search for more predictable ways to grow their business.ADT Realty’s leadership believes this shift is contributing to the brokerage’s rapid expansion into new markets, including the recent launches in Wyoming and Montana.With operations now spanning 28 states, ADT Realty is emerging as one of the industry’s fastest-growing brokerage networks.The company’s expansion strategy focuses on identifying strong leaders in each state who are passionate about helping agents succeed while building collaborative real estate communities.Founded in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company summarizes its mission with a simple phrase:Born in the Heartland. Built for Agents Coast to Coast.A Growing Option for Independent Agents and TeamsADT Realty has also attracted interest from experienced real estate agents and existing teams looking for a brokerage that allows them to maintain their leadership structure and team identity while joining a rapidly expanding national company.Teams currently operating successful organizations can maintain their culture and leadership while participating in the brokerage’s national expansion.Another factor driving ADT Realty’s growth is its simple revenue share program.The brokerage offers a 10% revenue share with no locked levels, allowing agents to benefit directly from helping grow the company.This straightforward structure has attracted experienced agents, entrepreneurs, and team leaders interested in building leadership opportunities alongside their real estate business.National Expansion ContinuesWith operations now spanning 28 states, ADT Realty continues expanding its leadership network and recruiting agents, team leaders, and state leadership partners as the brokerage grows across the United States.Real estate professionals interested in learning more about the ADT Realty national real estate brokerage can visitFrequently Asked QuestionsWhat is ADT Realty?ADT Realty (American Dream Team Realty) is an agent-focused national real estate brokerage founded in 2019 that provides training, leadership opportunities, and a simple revenue share model.How many states does ADT Realty operate in?With the launch of Wyoming and Montana, ADT Realty now operates in 28 states across the United States.Does ADT Realty provide leads for agents?ADT Realty does provide lead opportunities, but the brokerage strongly emphasizes training agents to generate their own business through referrals, relationships, and marketing systems.Does ADT Realty offer revenue share?Yes. ADT Realty offers a simple 10% revenue share program with no locked levels, allowing agents to participate in the brokerage’s growth.Can real estate teams join ADT Realty?Yes. Existing teams can maintain their leadership structure and team identity while joining the brokerage’s growing national network.ADT Realty leadership is available to provide insight on industry trends including brokerage expansion strategies, agent training models, and the evolving role of lead generation platforms in real estate.Media ContactMike DingmanADT RealtyEmail: mike@adthomes.comWebsite: https://www.adthomes.com

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