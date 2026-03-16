Uzbekistan Digital Roadshow to Showcase the Country’s Emerging Tech Ecosystem in San Francisco

Uzbekistan Digital Roadshow in San Francisco

Uzbekistan Digital Roadshow brings investors, founders, and tech leaders together in San Francisco to explore the country’s fast-growing tech ecosystem.

TASHKENT, UZBEKISTAN, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IT Park Uzbekistan will host the Uzbekistan Digital Roadshow in San Francisco on April 17, 2026, bringing together technology executives, venture capital investors, startup founders, and media representatives interested in exploring one of the fastest-growing export-oriented infrastructure in Central Asia.The event will highlight Uzbekistan’s rapidly developing digital economy and the opportunities it presents for global technology companies, investors, and entrepreneurs.Organized by IT Park Uzbekistan, the roadshow will focus on three strategic areas driving the country’s tech sector:• Startup & Venture Capital Ecosystem• Outsourcing & Tech Talent• AI & Data InfrastructureUzbekistan has become an increasingly attractive destination for international technology businesses. The country offers a 0% tax regime for IT Park members, competitive engineering talent, and growing government support for innovation, digital infrastructure, and AI development.Participants will gain first-hand insights into the Uzbek market, hear success stories from founders building globally competitive companies, and explore investment and partnership opportunities within the region’s expanding tech ecosystem.The event is designed for venture capital firms, technology companies, startup founders, ecosystem builders, and members of the media seeking to better understand the opportunities emerging in Uzbekistan’s tech landscape.Event Details:Date: April 17, 2026Location: San Francisco, USATime: 15:00 – 17:00Registration is open for interested participants.To attend the event, please register here: https://luma.com/ju5qehmr

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.