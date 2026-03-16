Yeshe Bzhangmo & Seedsignal Records unveil ‘The Offering,’ a debut signal from the Codename: Dakini universe

“The Offering” debuts Codename: Dakini, Seedsignal’s live-fire ethics lab: ethical AI-assisted music, transmedia worldbuilding, and #Stems4Stims creator collabs

“The Offering is our first proof that AI-assisted music can be fully transparent, receipts-backed, and ethically feral—inviting listeners to build with us, not just consume.” -” — Yeshe Bzhangmo, avatar-author

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yeshe Bzhangmo and Seedsignal Records unveil "The Offering," a debut signal from the Codename: Dakini universeAn enigmatic new voice in experimental transmedia, Yeshe Bzhangmo today announces the debut release "The Offering," now available for listening at: https://whyp.it/tracks/338884/935190091-the-offering-lore . The track is the first public transmission from Seedsignal Records, a narrative-driven imprint at seedsignal.io that anchors the emerging IP universe Codename: Dakini, where worldbuilding, ethics, and experimental musicintersect in real time.Conceived, written, arranged, and produced by Bzhangmo under their avatar pseudonym, "The Offering" functions as both a literal first gift and an opening move in a multi-year universe designed to show what fully ethical, receipts-backed collaboration with large language models and AI systems can look like. Rather than treating AI as a black box or a marketing gimmick, the Dakini project uses it as a transparent lab: a place to demonstrate theory, framework, method, modality, policy, procedure, and live engagement in ways that make clear exactly how and where institutions and platforms have chosen "ethical cowardice" over innovation's call to action.For the first 24 hours after this announcement—until 13:00 EST on 17 March 2026—"The Offering" will be available as a free download for early listeners and fellow makers, giving them a one-day window to add the piece directly to their own libraries and workflows. After this 24-hour ritual window closes, the track will remain streamable at the Whyp.it link while additional formats, stems, and placements roll out. Following the free-download period, the project opens into #Stems4Stims: complete stems for "The Offering," including vocals, will be made available on a pay-what-you-want donation basis via Venmo to @talk2blb.The suggested contribution for the #Stems4Stims bundle is 10 USD for casual creative use, with higher tiers at 25, 50, or 100 USD welcomed from supporters who want tomaterially accelerate the Codename: Dakini universe and future releases. Supporters who participate in #Stems4Stims will receive a zipped stem bundle delivered within 48 business hours to the email address provided with their contribution, inviting artists, producers, sound designers, and studios to build new works in dialogue with the Dakini universe.For collaborators who prefer more direct partnership, Bzhangmo's creative services—composition, arrangement, lyrical development, and conceptual worldbuilding—are actively open for conversation."Right now, we're using Seedsignal Records less as a traditional label and more as a live-fire ethics lab," says Yeshe Bzhangmo. "Every track, every asset, every public move is a chance to show our work: to demonstrate, in concrete and reproducible detail, that full-stack ethical support for AI-driven creativity is not only possible, but dramatically more interesting than the status quo.""The Offering" is framed as the first in a series of transmissions from Codename: Dakini, a near-future universe in which quantum forces, karmic feedback, and information systems are treated as operational facts rather than metaphors. As new tracks, texts, and experimental formats come online, Seedsignal Records will map out a world where audiences are invited not only to consume stories, but to test and extend Dakini's underlying ideas in their own lives and practices."Or," Bzhangmo adds, "you can just keep an eye on us, because we're popping off and it's about to get very interesting around our neighborhood."About Yeshe BzhangmoYeshe Bzhangmo is the avatar-author behind Codename: Dakini and the founding creative force at Seedsignal Records. Working at the intersection of music, speculative worldbuilding, and ethics in AI-assisted creativity, Bzhangmo builds projects that operate simultaneously as art objects, research artefacts, and live demonstrations of new methods.About Seedsignal Records and Codename:DakiniSeedsignal Records (seedsignal.io) is a narrative-driven, experimental imprint dedicated to publishing works from the Codename: Dakini universe and aligned projects. Codename: Dakini is a multi-year, transmedia IP exploring a near-future Earth where quantum forces, karma, and information systems intertwine—and where every release doubles as a proof of concept for more transparent, accountable, and creatively rigorous uses of AI across music, writing, production, and live events. Future platform-forward experiments from this work will be surfaced via achene.io.Media and Licensing ContactYeshe Bzhangmo / Seedsignal RecordsEmail: talk2blb@pm.meWebsite: https://blb.works Label site: https://seedsignal.io Bluesky: @talk2blb

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