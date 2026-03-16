Over 100 Indian-American Organizations and 300 Community Leaders Join Historic NAIO National Alliance

Founder Trustees NAIO Women Council NAIO Host Committee with Sikh Leaders

Indian-American Leaders Launch Historic National Alliance — NAIO 100+ Organizations and 300 Community Leaders Commit to a Unified National Platform with NAIO

One Voice. One Platform. One American Indian Community” — NAIO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over 80 National Leaders Launch NAIO — A Historic Alliance to Unite Indian-American Organizations Across the United States

In a landmark moment for the Indian-American community, more than 80 prominent community leaders, physicians, entrepreneurs, professionals, and philanthropists have come together to launch the National Alliance of Indian Organizations (NAIO) — a historic national movement designed to unite Indian-American organizations across the United States. Event was graced by Bruce Blakeman County Executive, Tom Souzzi Congreeman, Joe Cairo Chairman, Anthony D'Esposito Congreessman. The event was also attended by COHNA and Student organisations leaders.

Built on the powerful vision “One Voice. One Platform. One American Indian Community,” NAIO aims to create a unified national platform that connects organizations across social, cultural, professional, business, spiritual, and civic sectors to strengthen collaboration, representation, and collective impact.

The initiative represents one of the most ambitious efforts ever undertaken to bring together the diverse and rapidly growing Indian-American diaspora under a single collaborative national framework.

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Historic Participation and Community Commitment

A major highlight of the launch event was the unprecedented participation of more than 100 Indian-American organizations from across the United States, representing a wide spectrum of cultural, professional, business, and community groups.

During the event, over 300 leaders representing these organizations expressed their commitment to collaborate and form an alliance with the National Alliance of Indian Organizations (NAIO), signaling strong support for the vision of creating a unified national platform.

This remarkable participation underscores a growing recognition across the community that the time has come to move beyond fragmented efforts and build a coordinated national voice capable of amplifying the influence, impact, and contributions of Americans of Indian origin.

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A Historic Step Toward Unity

For decades, thousands of Indian-American organizations have contributed immensely to American society and to the cultural and economic ties between India and the United States. However, these organizations have often worked independently.

NAIO seeks to change that by creating a national alliance that connects institutions, leaders, and communities across the country, enabling them to collaborate more effectively and amplify their collective voice.

The platform will focus on:

• Uniting Indian organizations across the United States

• Strengthening representation of the Indian diaspora at the national level

• Promoting business, professional, and economic collaboration

• Supporting youth leadership and next-generation mentorship

• Encouraging cultural exchange and preservation of heritage

• Advocating on issues impacting the Indian-American community

• Strengthening the strategic partnership between India and the United States

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Founding Leadership

The event of NAIO on March 8th was spearheaded by a respected host committee of national leaders:

Naveen Shah

Chintu Patel

Harry Bolla

Dr Raj Bhayani

Madhu Pareek

Their leadership helped bring together a remarkable coalition of community leaders who share a vision of building a unified national alliance for Americans of Indian origin.

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Founder Trustees gave strategic advice and helped outline the objectives of the organisation.

NAIO’s founding trustees include a distinguished group of leaders representing decades of service in healthcare, business, philanthropy, entrepreneurship, and community leadership.

Dr. Bharat Barai

Danny Gaekwad

Haridas Kotahwallah

Dr. Dipak Nandi

Bharat Patel

Anil Jain

Dr. Navin Mehta

Dr. Datta Nori

Subhash Patel

Chandrakant Trivedi

Dr. Purna Atluri

Ritesh Agarwal

Dulichand Baid

Dr. Raj Bansal

Dilip Barot

Mukesh Modi

Jay Bedi

Dilli Raj Bhatta

Dinesh Desai

Narsinh Desai

Dr. Vithal Dhaduk

Karamjit Dhaliwal

Gary Sikka

Kanak Golia

Dr. Shubha Jain

Sunil Jain

Dr. Sharad Kothari

Mukesh Modi

Harshad Patel Pakaji

Dr. Naresh Parikh

Girish Patel

Vasudev Patel

Dr. Samin Sharma

Kenny Desai

Dr. Sumul Rawal

Dr. Udaya Shivangi

Dr. Nitin Doshi

Anil Shah

Mohinder Taneja

Aron Govil

Dr. Hemant Dhingra

Dr. Vinod Shah

Shri Maa Rajyalaxmi

Sumit Nagpal

Dr. Tarun Wasil

HR Shah

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New Founder Trustees Announced at the Launch Event inspired by the vision of NAIO

At the launch event, several prominent leaders joined the movement as Founder Trustees, further strengthening NAIO’s national reach:

Dr Shashi Shah

Krishna Madipatala

Priyo Dey

Shashi Malik

Sumit Saraf

Ravindrkumar

Jaisingh

Deepak Bansal

Shudh Singh Jasuja

Urmilesh Arya

Harsh Vyas

Purnima Kothari

Vijay Singh

Saloni Sharma

Ravi Bhupalapurkar

Dolly Manwar

Govind Munjal

NAIO also announced the formation of a Women’s Council comprising 25 distinguished women leaders, underscoring the organization’s commitment to inclusive leadership and empowering women within the Indian-American community.

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Building a National Platform for the Future

NAIO will operate through a structured governance model that includes a Board of Directors, National Executive Council, advisory councils, and regional ambassadors across the United States.

The alliance will support initiatives such as:

• National conventions and leadership summits

• AI-enabled business and professional networking platforms

• Startup mentorship and corporate partnerships

• Youth leadership programs and scholarships

• Advocacy on immigration, education, and economic issues

• Cultural celebrations and humanitarian initiatives

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Upcoming National Initiatives

To build momentum for the movement, NAIO has already planned several events.

• National Independence Day Celebration – August 15

• National Convention – July 4, 2027

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About NAIO

The National Alliance of Indian Organizations (NAIO) is a national umbrella platform dedicated to connecting Indian-American organizations across the United States. Through collaboration, advocacy, leadership development, and cultural engagement, NAIO aims to strengthen the collective voice and impact of Americans of Indian origin while fostering stronger ties between India and the United States.

Sent from my iPhone

Dr Raj Bhayani

www.naio.global

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