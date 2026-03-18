Christopher Riegg Announces Jeffrey Van Straten Joins Promontory Strategy Group to Support Midwest Family Businesses

Experienced executive leader to support strategic and pre-transaction advisory services for privately held and family-owned businesses

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christopher Riegg , Founder of Promontory Strategy Group (PSG), announced today that Jeffrey Van Straten has joined the firm, where he will work alongside Riegg in advising privately held and family-owned businesses on strategic planning, leadership development, and preparation for significant ownership and financial transitions.Van Straten brings decades of executive leadership experience working with privately held and family-led companies. Throughout his career, he has served as Chief Executive Officer of several organizations, leading growth initiatives, strengthening leadership teams, and helping guide companies through periods of strategic change.At Promontory Strategy Group, Van Straten will serve in a leadership role supporting PSG’s Pre-Transaction Advisory engagements, working alongside Christopher Riegg to help ownership groups and leadership teams prepare their organizations for future strategic events, including succession planning, ownership transitions, acquisitions, and other transformative initiatives.“Jeff and I have worked together for more than a decade through several companies he has led,” said Christopher Riegg. “During that time, I had the opportunity to witness firsthand how Jeff not only successfully led organizations but also mentored leadershipteams within family-owned businesses. When we began discussing the vision for Promontory Strategy Group in 2025, Jeff’s involvement was a very natural fit. We are both excited to serve as a resource to privately held and family-led companiesthroughout the Midwest.”Promontory Strategy Group was established by Christopher Riegg to provide independent strategic and financial guidance to privately held and family-owned businesses evaluating growth initiatives, strategic alternatives, mergers and acquisitions, and ownership transitions. PSG works alongside company leadership teams and their professional advisors to help evaluate opportunities, prepare organizations for strategic events, and navigate complex financial and ownership decisions.“I am excited to join Promontory Strategy Group and to work alongside Christopher Riegg and the PSG team,” said Jeffrey Van Straten. “Chris and I have enjoyed many years of success working together while I served as CEO of several businesses. I look forward to continuing that collaboration and helping leadership teams strengthen their organizations and prepare for future strategic opportunities through PSG’s advisory approach.”In his role with PSG, Van Straten will focus particularly on helping business owners and leadership teams strengthen organizational leadership, refine strategic direction, and prepare their businesses for future ownership or strategic transitions. Additional information about Jeffrey Van Straten is available at:About Promontory Strategy GroupPromontory Strategy Group provides strategic and financial advisory services to privately held and family-owned businesses. The firm works with ownership groups, leadership teams, and boards in evaluating strategic alternatives, mergers and acquisitions, capital planning, succession planning, and other complex financial decisions.Promontory Strategy Group was founded by Christopher Riegg, CFA, CPA, an experienced strategic and financial advisor who has spent more than two decades advising privately held companies and their ownership groups on strategic transactions and financial initiatives.More information is available at:

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