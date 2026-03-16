Washington State Ferries engages community in plans to replace Southworth terminal building

SOUTHWORTH – Washington State Ferries plans to replace the aging passenger building at its Southworth terminal. This dock serves more than 825,000 WSF riders a year. It is also a hub for Kitsap Transit’s Fast Ferry, which provides passenger-only ferry service to downtown Seattle.

WSF is doing a pre-design study to determine the best location for a new terminal building. The project team has developed four options. Each one is being evaluated based on a variety of factors, including how it would affect passengers, terminal operations and the environment.

Community members are invited to participate in an online open house to learn more and weigh in on the options.

Southworth terminal building pre-design study online open house information

When: Open through Sunday, April 5

Where: engage.wsdot.wa.gov/southworth-project

Free, temporary internet access is available to those who do not have broadband service in locations throughout the state. To find the nearest Drive-In WiFi Hotspot visit: www.commerce.wa.gov/building-infrastructure/washington-state-drive-in-wifi-hotspots-location-finder/.

WSF, a division of the Washington State Department of Transportation, is the largest ferry system in the U.S. and safely and efficiently carries tens of millions of people a year through some of the most majestic scenery in the world. For the latest service updates, sign up for rider alerts and track each ferry using the real-time map online.