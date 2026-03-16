Applications Open for the 2026 Roy Hailey Memorial Education Scholarship for Community Managers

Foundation for Community Association Research

Scholarship provides community association managers with access to professional credentials through Community Associations Institute.

This scholarship ensures managers can expand their knowledge, earn professional credentials, and continue leading their communities with excellence.” — Jake Gold, CAE

FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Foundation for Community Association Research is now accepting applications for the 2026 Roy Hailey Memorial Education Scholarship for community managers. The program provides financial assistance for managers pursuing professional credentials through Community Associations Institute ’s education programs.Established by Pam Bailey, AMS, PCAM, and Marc Markel, Esq., CCAL fellow, the scholarship expands educational opportunities for community managers and strengthens the pipeline of future industry leaders. The award honors the legacy of Roy Hailey, a trailblazer in the legal and community association industries. Since 2015, the Roy Hailey Memorial Education Foundation has fostered professionalism and excellence for managers and volunteers across Texas.“Professional education plays a vital role in advancing the community association industry and supporting the success of community managers,” says Jake Gold, CAE, executive director of the Foundation for Community Association Research. “The Roy Hailey Memorial Education Scholarship helps ensure that dedicated managers have the opportunity to expand their knowledge, earn professional credentials, and continue providing exceptional leadership in the communities they serve.”The scholarship supports managers seeking credentials such as Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA), Association Management Specialist (AMS), Large-Scale Manager (LSM), and Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM). Each scholarship covers the full tuition for one course ($579 value) and includes both self-paced online and live virtual learning options.Applicants must be CAI members with at least two years of experience, have successfully completed CAI’s M-100 course, and demonstrate financial need such as limited or no employer tuition reimbursement. Each application must include a complete scholarship form and an essay highlighting the applicant’s commitment to community associations and the impact of their education. Letters of recommendation are optional.Applications are reviewed in three cycles each year:• Spring: Apply by March 31 – notifications by April 30• Summer: Apply by July 31 – notifications by Aug. 31• Fall: Apply by Nov. 30 – notifications by Dec. 31To learn more or apply for the Roy Hailey Memorial Education Scholarship, visit the Foundation for Community Association Research website

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