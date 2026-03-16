Abolitionist Tour Launches Music Movement to Fight Human Trafficking

Abolitionist Tour

A nationwide coalition of artists, venues and nonprofits joins forces through music to raise awareness and support the fight against human trafficking

When artists and communities unite around a cause, music becomes more than entertainment - it becomes a powerful voice for freedom and awareness” — Jeff Popka, Founder, Abolitionist Tour

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Abolitionist Tour , a new national music initiative founded by Jeff Popka is bringing together independent artists, venues, nonprofits and community partners to raise awareness about human trafficking and support organizations working to end modern-day slavery. Through a series of live music events, community collaborations and educational outreach the Abolitionist Tour will harness the unifying power of music to shine a light on one of the world's fastest-growing criminal industries while inspiring communities across the country to take meaningful action.The Abolitionist Tour will partner with independent venues, music communities and socially conscious businesses across the country including breweries, wineries, distilleries, listening rooms and music halls to host live events designed to both entertain and educate. Each event will feature performances from independent artists alongside opportunities for local nonprofits and advocacy groups to share information, resources and ways the public can get involved in the fight against human trafficking. By combining music. community engagement and awareness initiatives, the tour aims to create meaningful conversations while supporting organizations working on prevention, rescue and survivor support.The Abolitionist Tour was created to unite the creative community around a shared purpose: using the power of music and storytelling to bring greater awareness to the global crisis of human trafficking. By building partnerships between artists, venues, nonprofits and local communities, the tour seeks to create spaces where music can inspire compassion, education and meaningful action in the fight for human freedom."Music has always had the power to bring people together and inspire change," said Jeff Popka, Founder of the Abolitionist Tour. "The Abolitionist Tour is about harnessing that power to shine a light on human trafficking and support the organizations and individuals who are working every day to end it. When artists, venues, nonprofits and communities come together around a shared purpose, we can activate progress and eventual change to end human trafficking. Together we can inspire hope and help move the world closer to freedom."Human trafficking affects communities in every region including the United States, Traffickers exploit vulnerable individuals through force, fraud and coercion for both labor and sexual exploitation. Advocates say increased public awareness and community involvement are critical steps in identifying victims, preventing exploitation and supporting survivors.Key Facts About Human Trafficking- An estimated 27-50 million people worldwide are living in conditions of modern slavery.- Human trafficking generates over $150 billion in illegal profits each year.- Cases of trafficking have been reported in all 50 U.S. states.- Women and girls represent the majority of identified trafficking victims globally.- Children account for a significant portion of trafficking victims, particularly in sexual exploitation cases.- Many trafficking situations go unreported or undetected making the true scope of the problem difficult to measure.The Abolitionist Tour (which will culminate in Austin, TX during South By Southwest 2027) is currently inviting artists, venues, nonprofit organizations and sponsors to become part of the growing national initiative. Independent musicians interested in performing, venues interested in hosting tour events and nonprofit organizations working in anti-trafficking or survivor support are encouraged to participate and collaborate as the tour expands across the country. Community partners, socially conscious businesses and supporters who believe in the power of music to inspire change are also welcome to get involved as the movement grows.For participation inquiries, media requests or additional information about participating in the Abolitionist Tour, contact:Jeff Popka - FounderAbolitionist Tour812-459-1333info@abolitionisttour.org

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