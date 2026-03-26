HMP Global’s 2026 SAWC Spring | WHS Features First-to-Podium Research, NASA Keynote, Patients’ Voice Forum

A defining feature of SAWC Spring | WHS 2026 is its First-to-Podium scientific presentations, where new research is introduced for the first time anywhere.

April 8-12 meeting in Charlotte, NC highlights debridement, mobile wound care education, and evidence-based clinical updates.

The strength of SAWC Spring | WHS is the quality of the data being presented and the ability to connect with those generating the data and those using it.” — Robert Kirsner, MD, PhD, FAAD

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clinical expectations in skin integrity and chronic wound management continue to evolve as patient acuity rises and new therapies enter practice. To address this need, HMP Global’s 2026 Symposium on Advanced Wound Care Spring | Wound Healing Society (SAWC Spring | WHS), April 8-12 in Charlotte, NC, provides a forum where stakeholders can examine emerging data, evaluate real-world applications, and strengthen decision-making through structured education.

The event convenes a global community of difference makers from hospital, outpatient, research, and post-acute settings to evaluate new data and clinical strategies shaping chronic wound management and prevention. The 2026 educational program includes more than 80 sessions and 25-plus CME, CPME and CE credits, delivered by more than 200 faculty experts actively engaged in wound healing science.

What Is SAWC Spring | WHS?

SAWC Spring | WHS is a multidisciplinary wound care conference that integrates clinical education with translational research. Co-located with the WHS annual meeting, the annual event connects clinicians with researchers shaping the future of wound management.

First-to-Podium Research Takes the Main Stage

A defining feature of SAWC Spring | WHS 2026 is its First-to-Podium scientific presentations, where new research is introduced for the first time anywhere — directly to the wound care community.

Abstracts include:

• Rethinking Regulatory Tiers: Medicare Real-World Evidence Shows Cellular, Acellular, and Matrix-Like Product (CAMP) Outcomes Are Independent of FDA Regulatory Classification

Author and Presenter: William Tettelbach, MD, FACP, FIDSA, FUHM, MAPWCA, CWSP

• Jellyfish derived collagen type 0, a next generation collagen biomaterial demonstrating clear wound healing potential

Author and Presenter: Andrew Mearns Spragg, PhD

• Optimising Split-Thickness Skin Graft Uptake in Diabetic Foot Ulcers: Comparative Efficacy of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy and Negative Pressure Wound Therapy

Author and Presenter: Debarati Chattopadhyay, MS, MCh

• Near-Infrared Spectroscopy as an Alternative Approach for Pressure Injury Prevention in Inpatient and Outpatient Settings

Author and Presenter: Charles Andersen, MD, FACS

This session marks the first public presentation of several important and forward-thinking research initiatives that challenge conventional thinking across regulatory science, biomaterials, advanced therapies, and preventive diagnostics in wound care. Presenting this work in a live, in-person setting allows attendees to examine data directly with the investigators responsible for the findings.

High-Impact Sessions Across the Clinical Spectrum

The 2026 educational program reflects current clinical challenges and evolving care models. Highlights include:

• Beyond Gravity: How Spaceflight Transforms the Human Body

Thursday, April 9 | 9:30–10:30 AM

In this keynote presentation, NASA astronaut and molecular biologist Kate Rubins, PhD, will examine how spaceflight affects immune response and tissue repair. Her research informs a broader understanding of human biology under physiologic stress.

• The Art and Science of Debridement: A Multi-Disciplinary Approach

Sunday, April 12 | 11:45 AM – 12:45 PM

This session reviews indications for debridement and outlines training considerations across care settings. Case examples will illustrate decision-making based on wound type and patient presentation.

Supported by educational grants from Gentell, L&R (Lohmann & Rauscher) USA, Medasix LLC, Urgo Medical North America and XSONX.

• PAWSIC Patients’ Voice Forum: Communication to Understand Patient Needs

Saturday, April 11 | 2 – 3 PM

This forum is designed to address communication gaps that affect patient comprehension and adherence. It focuses on practical strategies that improve clarity and engagement.

• Accredited Industry-Supported Pre-Conference Cadaver Lab: Integrated Surgical Management of Complex Wounds: From Assessment to Closure

Wednesday, April 8 | 1:30 – 5:30 PM

The first of its kind at SAWC Spring | WHS, the program integrates didactic lectures, in-depth case reviews, and an immersive cadaveric bio-skills laboratory to bridge theory with application.

Supported by an unrestricted grant from Smith+Nephew; pre-registration is required.

• Wound Care Business Navigator: Mobile Health and Wound Care Panel Discussion

Saturday, April 11 | 2 – 3 PM

This panel examines mobile wound management delivery models in post-acute environments. Discussion will include regulatory requirements and reimbursement considerations. Additional education will continue year-round through the SAWC Mobile Wound Management Live series.

Innovation and Collaboration Onsite

In addition to the PAWSIC Patients’ Voice Forum, SAWC Spring | WHS also brings together stakeholders engaged in regulatory science and product development. The co-located WCCC Driving Innovation in Wound Care Summit will examine real-world evidence and patient-centered research frameworks.

The New Product Showcase will also highlight emerging technologies and solutions, featuring AROA, Cellution Biologics, Hartmann, Integra LifeSciences, MimiX, New Horizon Medical, Solventum, Spectrum Antimicrobials, and URGO.

Introducing the ‘SAWC Difference Makers’ Podcast

The new SAWC Difference Makers podcast will officially launch on April 8, with a formal announcement during the SAWC Opening Ceremony on April 9. Hosted by SAWC Co-Chairs Robert Kirsner, MD, PhD, FAAD, and Dot Weir, RN, CWON, CWS, the series will highlight how emerging research and innovation translate into meaningful advances in patient care.

Episodes will be released every two weeks and will be available on SoundCloud, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and the SAWC event websites.

From the Experts

“The strength of SAWC Spring | WHS is the quality of the data being presented and the ability to connect with those generating the data and those using it,” Kirsner said. “Attendees engage directly with investigators, discuss the latest findings with colleagues and as a result leave with information that improves patients care now and in the future by informing current practice and future research.”

“SAWC Spring | WHS supports clinicians who are managing increasingly complex wounds,” Weir said. “The education is grounded in experience and designed to be applied immediately in patient care.”

Event Details

• Event: SAWC Spring | WHS

• Date: April 8-12, 2026

• Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

• Learn more on the event website

• Rates and registration information

About HMP Global

HMP Global is the omnichannel market leader in healthcare events, education, and insight — with a mission to improve patient care. For 40 years, the company has built trusted brands including Psych Congress, the premier source for mental health education, and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. HMP Global partners with leading experts around the world to deliver more than 450 annual events, medical strategy, and marketing for pharmaceutical and medical device customers through HMP Collective, and pharmaceutical market insight, engaging a global community of healthcare stakeholders that includes nearly 2 million clinicians across 600 medical specialties as well as managed care, behavioral health, senior living, emergency medical, and pharmaceutical commercialization professionals. For more information, follow HMP Global on LinkedIn or visit hmpglobal.com.

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