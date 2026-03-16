Influential Women Podcast Announces, Competence Creates Confidence: Building Health, Impact and Belief Across Everything

Dr. Jarrett Manning reveals how she built a career transcending traditional boundaries as a dentist, entrepreneur, and mentor.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Influential Women Podcast recently released a powerful new episode featuring Dr. Jarrett L. Manning, a practicing dentist for over 20 years, founder and CEO of Honey Envy, and founder of Beyond Her Smile nonprofit.In this sincere conversation which perfectly set the tone for the beginning of Women’s History Month, Dr. Manning reveals how she built a career that transcends traditional boundaries and why representation, mentorship, and strategic action matter more than any job title ever could. The episode, titled " Competence Creates Confidence ," explores how one woman wove together healthcare, entrepreneurship, and mentorship into a unified mission: empowering women and girls to feel confident, capable, and absolutely seen.Dr. Manning’s story reflects everything the Influential Women Podcast stands for. Rather than settling for a single path or a single impact, she built a career that matters across multiple domains. She's not just practicing dentistry. She's building belief. She's not just selling hair care products. She's creating integrity in an industry built on trends. She's not just running a nonprofit. She's changing how girls of color see themselves in positions of leadership."Stop waiting for permission," says Dr Manning. Imperfect action is always better than perfectionism."Dr. Manning understands something most people overlook: competence is what builds confidence. And confidence is what changes everything. Throughout her career, from the dental office to building Honey Envy to founding Beyond Her Smile, she's demonstrated that there's no shortcut to impact. You must do the work. You must build structure. You must stay anchored at what matters.Her journey reveals a powerful truth about representation and access. A group of women took her under their wings at 13, and that mentorship became the catalyst for everything she's built. Now, through Beyond Her Smile, she's creating that same visibility and access for girls of color across STEAM fields.This episode speaks directly to a fundamental question many leaders face: How do you build structure when you're juggling multiple missions? How do you protect your name and your reputation when you're operating in male-dominated industries? How do you keep moving forward without burning out? Dr. Manning offers answers grounded in two decades of expertise, not theory.Her message to women listening is clear: you're not too much. You're exactly right. Your ambition matters. Your visibility matters. Your voice matters. This episode is essential for anyone who's ever been told they're doing too much, aiming too high, or being too visible. Dr. Manning proves that when you're grounded in competence, integrity, and a mission bigger than yourself, there's no such thing as too much.About Influential WomenThe Influential Women Podcast features honest, thoughtful conversations with women shaping their industries and building meaningful careers. Produced by Influential Women, a media platform with over 60,000 followers on LinkedIn and the publisher of Influential Women Magazine, the podcast goes beyond titles to explore the real stories behind leadership and impact. Each episode highlights the lessons, challenges, and pivotal moments that have shaped these women's journeys across business, leadership, and creative fields.The episode is available now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all major podcast platforms.

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