LEVEL99 TO OPEN AT WESTFIELD GARDEN STATE PLAZA IN 2027

The sprawling playground for adults will bring innovative, life-sized mini-games, handcrafted cocktails, and striking design to Bergen County

PARAMUS, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Level99, the award-winning entertainment concept that combines interactive, real-world challenges and social mini-games under one roof, today announced it will open at Westfield Garden State Plaza in 2027. This marks Level99’s first location with Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) and its debut in New Jersey.The Garden State Plaza location will span approximately 38,000 square feet, featuring two entrances at different levels—one of which includes a 220-foot custom-branded storefront on the main level. Inside Level99, boasts 40 life-sized mental and physical challenge rooms and player-vs-player duels. Guests can move freely throughout this open-world gaming concept, layering video game-style mechanics into the real world and allowing each visit to build on the last. The venue will also include a centrally located bar that will serve as an immersive pit stop between challenges.“We’re thrilled to introduce Level99 to the New York-New Jersey metropolitan area in partnership with Westfield,” said Matt DuPlessie, Founder and CEO of Level99. “Garden State Plaza represents exactly the kind of experience-driven destination where our brand thrives. This location will showcase some of our most ambitious design work to date—delivering competitive, social gameplay, purpose-built for adults.”A visit to Level99 is taken to the next level with a craft cocktail program that emphasizes creativity and precision. Every infusion, syrup, and garnish is prepared in house with the care found in a standalone cocktail bar. The result is a beverage experience that’s thoughtful, a bit unexpected, and aligned with the arena's energy.“We’re expanding our entertainment lineup to give guests of all ages more ways to play,connect, and make memories at GSP,” said Sue Newsom, Vice President, Center Management,Westfield Garden State Plaza. “Level99 brings an exciting mix of interactive, physical, andmental challenges, with the venue also including a new bar destination at the center for adult guests to enjoy craft beers, creative cocktails, and more.”The opening represents a significant milestone in the brand’s national expansion and a strategic partnership with one of the world’s leading retail real estate operators. Following the success of its New England and DC-area locations and forthcoming openings in Disney Springs, West Hartford, CT, and Greater Philadelphia, Level99 continues its growth in premier shopping and entertainment destinations.For more information, visit www.level99.com or follow @golevel99 on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and LinkedIn.About Level99Level99 is a sprawling entertainment venue, offering proprietary, real-world physical and mental interactive challenges and life-sized mini-games built for adults. Founded by location-based entertainment innovator Matt DuPlessie, the company is headquartered in Natick, MA, with a second location in Providence, RI, third in Tysons, VA, and three more under construction in Orlando, FL, West Hartford, CT, and King of Prussia, PA. Level99 is backed by Act III Holdings. More information is available at www.level99.com About Act III HoldingsAct III Holdings is a $1.5 billion evergreen investment vehicle formed by Ron Shaich, founder and former Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Panera Bread and current Chairman and lead investor of Cava, Tatte Bakery, Life Alive Organic Cafe, and Level99, to build tomorrow’s market-leading restaurant and entertainment companies. Act III invests in emerging restaurants, entertainment, and technology brands, and helps them build a dominant position in powerful categories within their respective industries. Act III also partners with public companies to provide strategic advice and capital. Shaich and team are known for their long-standing track record of building competitive advantage by successfully fostering innovation and thoughtfully scaling private and public companies to positions of dominance. For more information, visit www.act3holdings.com About Westfield Garden State PlazaWestfield Garden State Plaza (GSP) is the ultimate destination for fashion, dining and entertainment located just minutes from Manhattan. Anchored by Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom and Macy’s, the property features over 230 fashion stores, which include Abercrombie & Fitch, JD Sports, Vuori, and Zara, complemented by the center’s luxury district, which is home to Burberry, Ferragamo, Gucci, and many more. Lifestyle and tech stores include among others, Apple, Razer, and Tesla, alongside 40+ unparalleled dining choices, anchored by The Capital Grille, Eddie V’s, and Fogo de Chao. The center’s approximately 20 million visitors can also discover and enjoy some of New Jersey’s best entertainment under one roof, including a 16 screen AMC Theater, Power Up Arena, and Go Playland. GSP is easily accessible by public transportation or car and is conveniently located at the intersections of Route 4 and Route 17 and is close to the Garden State Parkway. The center offers year-round free parking.Media Contact | Level99Melanie HutchinsonTAA PR

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