SmartPocket celebrates its world premiere with Personalshop

SmartPocket pocket sorter system - showing how the pockets travel via mobile robotics on a rail instead of conveyor

Innovative pocket sorter from TGW Logistics will enable the Austrian mail-order retailer to handle a 70 percent higher order volume reliably.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TGW Logistics is implementing a SmartPocket system for the mail-order retailer Personalshop in Polling, Austria. This marks the innovative pocket sorter's world premiere at a customer facility. The Unique Selling Proposition that sets it apart from conventional designs: SmartPocket relies on autonomous mobile robots instead of a drag chain. The disruptive technology is thereby raising the bar in terms of efficiency, reliability, and scalability.

Personalshop is a brand of Servus Handels- und Verlags-Gesellschaft m.b.H., an internationally active retailer for brand-name clothing and accessories. The company distributes its products via online shops, catalogs, and stores, employing more than 400 people. Personalshop is not only active in Austria, but also in Germany and Switzerland. The omni channel specialist generated a revenue of 275 million euros in 2024, supplying more than two million customers.

HIGH PERFORMANCE, LOW INITIAL INVESTMENT
In 2018, TGW Logistics implemented a highly automated fulfillment center for Personalshop in Polling, Austria. Due to their strong growth, the mail-order retailer has now decided to expand its warehouse automation in order to continue supplying customers and stores quickly and reliably in the future.

The requirements are clear: optimal performance at a 70 percent higher order volume, maintaining maximum reliability, and a low initial investment. During the awarding process, SmartPocket won over Personalshop with its unique technological concept, its return on investment, and short realization period.

POWERFUL, EFFICIENT, AND FLEXIBLE
The pockets will move along a network of about 1.5 miles of rails. There are no moving parts installed in the travel rails or in the intersection areas. This setup significantly reduces the amount of maintenance required and minimizes the energy demand.

The pockets are opened automatically and supplied in an ergonomic manner, with each pocket receiving exactly one item. A camera automatically detects whether the pocket was loaded, rendering a separate scanning process unnecessary. The scope of supply encompasses loading and unloading stations, conveyor equipment, and additional carton erecting and sealing machines. On top of that, specialists from TGW Logistics are responsible for the IT integration into the existing system.

TGW LOGISTICS REVAMPS THE POCKET SORTER CONCEPT
"SmartPocket is a game changer with the potential to bring lasting change to the warehouse automation industry," affirms Martin Waldenberger, Chief Sales Officer of the Customer Unit Central Europe at TGW Logistics. “Conventional pocket sorter solutions are designed to handle peak loads. Outside these peak times, they leave a lot of untapped potential. That means you are paying for performance that you only actually need during a very short window of time. Thanks to its simple scalability, SmartPocket grows alongside the business's own individual development and adapts flexibly to changing general conditions, offering significant advantages in terms of both the initial investment and live operation.”

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SmartPocket - Scalable Pocket Sorter by TGW Logistics

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SmartPocket celebrates its world premiere with Personalshop

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TGW Systems Inc. – the North American arm of TGW Logistics Group – is a leading systems integrator of automated warehouse solutions. With over 50 years of experience, we design, manufacture, implement and maintain trusted end-to-end solutions, which enable our customers to run their distribution network at the highest levels of productivity. Our tailored industry solutions for fashion & apparel, industrial & consumer goods and grocery are suited to manage dynamic market changes and make retailers and their fulfillment centers future-proof. TGW Logistics Group has subsidiaries in the US, Europe and China and employs more than 4,000 people worldwide.

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