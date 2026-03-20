Independent Scrutiny of Cryptocurrency Reports in Criminal Proceedings

Captura Cyber has launched a specialised service providing independent scrutiny and forensic testing of cryptocurrency expert reports in criminal proceedings.

Our role is to provide the human bridge - the expert authority to ensure that cryptocurrency evidence meets the same rigorous standards as any other form of expert testimony.” — Garren Hamilton

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Captura Cyber, a leading specialist in expert witness services aand cryptocurrenchy investigation, today announced the launch of its independent scrutiny service for cryptocurrency forensic reports in criminal proceedings. This service is designed to support defence counsel in interrogating complex cryptocurrency evidence, ensuring that the 'technical truth' is built on rigorous testing rather than unverified software outputs.

As cryptocurrency evidence increasingly becomes a focal point of many modern criminal trials, there is a rising trend of over-reliance on the outputs of automated forensic software. These 'Black Box' solutions often provide conclusions without the necessary human expert analysis required to explain to the judiciary the 'why' behind the data. Captura Cyber’s new service provides the human interrogation needed to identify logical leaps, methodological failures, and technical obfuscations in opposing reports.

"In a common law system, the reliability of evidence is found through scrutiny, not just software outputs," said Garren Hamiltron, Managing Director of Captura Cyber. "We are seeing a growing 'Black Box' problem where automated findings are presented as definitive without being subjected to the necessary forensic examination. Our role is to provide the human bridge - the expert authority to ensure that cryptocurrency evidence meets the same rigorous standards as any other form of expert testimony."

Captura Cyber’s 'Tri-Sector' pedigree - combining deep experience from law enforcement, academia, and private-sector fraud investigation - provides a unique vantage point for criminal defence. The firm’s experts, many with former law enforcement backgrounds, possess an intimate understanding of prosecution methodologies, allowing for a surgical assessment of the evidentiary path before it reaches the courtroom.

This independent scrutiny is not about challenging opposing claims but about upholding procedural integrity. By testing the cryptocurrency evidence, Captura Cyber helps prevent prosecution overreach and ensures that the court is presented with a clear, court-ready narrative that withstands aggressive cross-examination.

The service is available immediately across major common law hubs, including Australia, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, and the United States. Defence counsel can engage Captura Cyber for a Preliminary Technical Assessment to determine the feasibility of challenging cryptocurrency-related allegations.

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