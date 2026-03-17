Los Angeles Patch Co. Upgrades DTLA Facility to Meet Surging Demand for Tactical and Apparel Insignia

Precision stitching in action: A Barudan embroidery machine applies an American flag patch to high-visibility apparel.

Custom Patches Los Angeles expands its factory-direct operations at 777 S Alameda St, offering 1-hour digital proofing and 10-piece minimums for B2B partners.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As global supply chain disruptions continue to impact the domestic apparel and tactical gear markets, Los Angeles Patch Co. (operating as Custom Patches Los Angeles ) has announced a major operational upgrade to its manufacturing facility at 777 S Alameda St in the Downtown Los Angeles (DTLA) Arts District.The facility expansion aims to bridge the gap between high-end textile design and rapid industrial production. By deploying state-of-the-art Barudan steel embroidery machinery and medical-grade PVC molding infrastructure, Custom Patches Los Angeles is providing local brands and first responder units with a secure, domestic supply chain for their uniform and branding needs."The era of waiting four to six weeks for overseas shipments is over," said Carmelo Mastache, Founder and Head of Production at Los Angeles Patch Co. "We are bringing industrial grit and precision back to the City of Los Angeles. Our partners in the DTLA Fashion District and local law enforcement require surgical-level detail and extreme durability. By manufacturing locally, we maintain absolute quality control while delivering products in a fraction of the traditional timeline."The DTLA facility has structured its operations to support both emerging startups and large-scale B2B procurement. The company now offers industry-leading 10-piece minimum order quantities (MOQs) alongside 1-hour digital proofing protocols. This allows local brands to prototype and deploy custom embroidered patches , 100-denier damask woven labels, and tactical-grade PVC patches without incurring massive inventory risk.Furthermore, the facility caters heavily to the Southern California tactical and security sectors, manufacturing specialized, waterproof insignia engineered to withstand rigorous field operations.By completely bypassing middleman brokers, Custom Patches Los Angeles guarantees factory-direct pricing and a strict 7 to 14-day local turnaround. The company is actively taking on new B2B partnerships across the region.About Los Angeles Patch Co.Located in the ROW DTLA complex, Los Angeles Patch Co. is a premier factory-direct manufacturer of custom textile and PVC insignia. Operating the Custom Patches Los Angeles brand, the company serves the apparel, tactical, and corporate sectors with high-definition branding solutions.

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