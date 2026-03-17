HMP Global’s 2026 Senior Living Executive Conference Focuses on Industry Growth, Technology, and Business

The official meeting of Argentum, the 2026 event is centered around executive-level strategy, peer insight, and actionable solutions to help senior living leaders strategically grow their organizations for long-term success.

Official meeting of Argentum, May 18-20 in Nashville, focuses on innovation, price transparency, revenue acceleration and high-level peer collaboration.

The Senior Living Executive Conference is where executives can compare what is working, evaluate what is next, and leave with practical steps they can apply immediately.” — Argentum President and CEO James Balda

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the senior living industry enters a period defined by rising demand, increasing occupancy, limited new development, and persistent operational strain, executive teams must make growth decisions with less margin for error and more public scrutiny. Addressing this need, HMP Global’s Senior Living Executive Conference returns May 18–20 in Nashville, with a bold, executive-level program on strategies required to navigate demographic expansion, rising occupancy, limited new supply, technological disruption, and workforce pressure across the industry.

The official meeting of Argentum, the 2026 event is centered around executive-level strategy, peer insight, and actionable solutions to help senior living leaders strategically grow their organizations for long-term success. The conference is designed for owners, C-suite leaders, and senior decision-makers responsible for financial performance and organizational strategy.

What Is the Senior Living Executive Conference?

The Senior Living Executive Conference is a forum for industry leaders to gather for executive roundtables, educational sessions with actionable takeaways, and in-person networking. As occupancy rates continue to climb and the U.S. senior population accelerates toward historic highs, the conference centers on sustainable growth in a changing market.

Opening Keynote

The conference begins with a welcome from Nick Stengle, CEO of Tennessee-based Brookdale Senior Living followed by an opening keynote from Argentum President and CEO James Balda, “Argentum’s State of the Industry,” an essential look at how the organization is uniting and advancing the senior living field through its strategic vision.

“Senior living leaders are making high-stakes decisions in a fast-changing market,” Balda said. “The Senior Living Executive Conference is where executives can compare what is working, evaluate what is next, and leave with practical steps they can apply immediately.”

Why the Senior Living Executive Conference Matters

The 2026 educational program addresses where the senior living industry is headed and why senior living executives must act decisively to remain competitive.

Agenda Highlights Include:

• AI & Predictive Care Innovation

• Price Transparency & Consumer Expectations

• Revenue & Occupancy Acceleration Strategies

• Digital Marketing in the AI-Driven Search Era

• Whole-Person Wellness & Resident Experience

• Executive Level Peer Exchange & Structured Networking

These priorities reflect the forces shaping senior living industry trends and directly inform senior living growth strategies. The program is structured to ensure leaders leave with insight they can apply immediately within their organizations.

Executive Director Leadership Institute

Community-level execution determines whether strategy translates into performance. To equip future leaders, the Executive Director Leadership Institute (EDLI) helps strengthen operational leadership at the community level through focused education in management, oversight, and performance accountability. EDLI is a 7.5-hour program that offers CEUs and supports CDAL recertification requirements.

Why This Matters for Executives

Participating in the Senior Living Executive Conference enables leaders to:

• Stay ahead of regulatory and market shifts

• Benchmark strategy and performance against peers

• Explore innovative solutions at scale

• Build partnerships that accelerate growth

• Anticipate and respond to competitive pressures

Event Details

• Event: Senior Living Executive Conference

• Date: May 18-20, 2026

• Location: Nashville, Tennessee

• Executive Director Leadership Institute

• Learn more on the event website

• Registration Information



About HMP Global

HMP Global is the omnichannel market leader in healthcare events, education, and insight — with a mission to improve patient care. For 40 years, the company has built trusted brands including Psych Congress, the premier source for mental health education, and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. HMP Global partners with leading experts around the world to deliver more than 450 annual events, medical strategy, and marketing for pharmaceutical and medical device customers through HMP Collective, and pharmaceutical market insight, engaging a global community of healthcare stakeholders that includes nearly 2 million clinicians across 600 medical specialties as well as managed care, behavioral health, senior living, emergency medical, and pharmaceutical commercialization professionals. For more information, follow HMP Global on LinkedIn or visit hmpglobal.com.

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