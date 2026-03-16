PELVIX BRINGS INNOVATIVE PELVIC HEALTH TECH TO THE 2026 HEALTH & FITNESS ASSOCIATION SHOW

PelviX, a leading provider of pelvic health technology, is bringing its state-of-the-art, non-invasive chair to the 2026 HFA Show

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PelviX is set to showcase the PelviX Core Fitness System at the upcoming HFA Show , taking place March 16-18, 2026 in San Diego, CA. Attendees can visit booth #4827 to experience this revolutionary approach to core and pelvic floor health firsthand, as PelviX provides a non-invasive, technology-driven solution that integrates seamlessly into modern fitness environments.“We’re excited to showcase PelviX at the HFA Show and connect with forward-thinking fitness operators and innovators who are redefining recovery and performance,” says Remo Schneider , CEO of PelviX. “This show is the perfect platform to demonstrate how PelviX can elevate member results while creating new revenue opportunities for clubs and gyms”.Already a coveted resource at gyms, wellness centers, spas, salons and sports clubs throughout Europe and the UK, PelviX’s recent expansion into Cowboys Fit and UFC gyms is making it easier than ever for individuals to achieve their health and fitness goals. In just a 22-minute session, users can experience up to 25,000 muscle contractions while remaining fully clothed and seated, targeting the muscles of the pelvis, hips, buttocks, and thighs, reducing the risk of injury, boosting balance and increasing power.What makes PelviX empoweringAs the category leader in non-invasive fitness technologies, pelvic health and core stability, here are just a few of the most empowering reasons to incorporate PelviX into your business or workout model:● Developed in collaboration with physiotherapy and sports medicine experts, enhancing trustworthiness and authority in messaging.● It’s an easy, no-effort workout with significant results in just 22 minutes, ideal for busy consumers who want exceptional results.● Benefits include injury prevention, balance, power, stability, and improved athletic performance, which broadens its relevance.PelviX is intended for health and fitness purposes only, to encourage and maintain general well-being and a healthy lifestyle. PelviX is not intended for any medical purposes. In case of health issues, please contact your doctor or therapist.To learn more about PelviX, visit them online and follow @pelvix.us on social media.# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about PelviX and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

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