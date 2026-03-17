Miranda Leo Recognized With RYP Community Development Award For Leadership And Community Impact

Rochester Young Professionals honors Miranda Leo for her commitment to supporting local organizations and strengthening the Rochester community

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Insero Talent Solutions is proud to recognize Miranda Leo as the recipient of the Rochester Young Professionals (RYP) Community Development Award, honoring her long-standing commitment to building inclusive pathways, strengthening local organizations, and supporting Rochester’s growth.Leo is a seasoned executive talent acquisition and strategic recruitment professional with a proven track record across high-growth and start-up environments. In her professional work, she partners closely with business leaders across finance, real estate, development, construction, legal, and professional services to implement inclusive, data-driven hiring practices that expand access to opportunity and strengthen organizations.A Rochester native who lives in the heart of the city, Miranda has supported community initiatives for more than 15 years. She is actively involved with several local organizations, including the Small Business Council of Rochester, National Human Resources Association Rochester Affiliate, Villa of Hope, Best Buddies of Western New York, and Saint Peter’s Soup Kitchen.Through both her professional leadership and volunteer service, Miranda is deeply committed to helping Rochester grow stronger, more connected, and more equitable for generations to come.Reflecting on the recognition, Miranda shared, “Rochester is home in every sense of the word, and this award represents the collective power of those who care deeply about its growth. I’m proud to be part of a community that believes in lifting others, expanding access, and creating lasting impact across neighborhoods and generations. Being recognized by Rochester Young Professionals reinforces my belief that meaningful change happens when we consistently show up for one another, through gestures both big and small.”Miranda was formally recognized at the RYP Gala & Awards Ceremony on February 27 at Arbor Loft, where Insero Talent Solutions celebrated her impact alongside the full community of honorees.About Insero Talent SolutionsInsero Talent Solutions is a full-service recruitment firm that helps organizations identify, attract, and hire high-quality talent. The firm partners with business leaders across industries to develop tailored recruiting strategies that save time and improve hiring outcomes . By combining industry expertise with a strong professional network, Insero Talent Solutions supports the entire hiring process from sourcing and screening candidates to guiding organizations through final selection. Their approach helps companies build stronger teams while navigating today’s competitive talent market with confidence.

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