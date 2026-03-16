HerAnova™ Announces Late-Breaking Abstract Presentation at AGCES 2026 Annual Meeting

HerResolve™ first and only assay validated against ground truth of laparoscopy with confirmed histology. Company to Exhibit at Booth #4

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HerAnova™ Lifesciences , a leader in non-invasive diagnostic innovation for endometriosis and infertility in women’s health, today announced that a late-breaking abstract highlighting the unique and robust study design of its clinical validation for HerResolve™, its non-invasive blood test for endometriosis, has been accepted for presentation at the American & Global College of Endometriosis Specialists (AGCES) 2026 Annual Meeting, taking place March 19–21, 2026, at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.HerResolve™ is the first and only commercially available non-invasive blood test developed to detect endometriosis, currently available at select IVF and reproductive medicine centers across the United States. The assay was uniquely validated against the clinical gold standard of concordant laparoscopic visualization with confirmatory histology, establishing a rigorous ground-truth comparator.Late-Breaking Presentation DetailsAbstract Number: 131Title: Laboratory Validation of Noninvasive Blood Test to Predict Presence or Absence of Endometriosis: Histology vs Visual Laparoscopy as Ground TruthTopic: AS02. Basic Science and EndometriosisPresentation Type: Virtual Late-Breaking Regular AbstractPresenter: Farideh Bischoff, PhD, Chief Medical Officer, HerAnova Lifesciences"We are honored to have our work selected as a late-breaking abstract at AGCES 2026. This underscores the importance of our study’s comparator, in validating and assessing the performance of HerResolve," said Farideh Bischoff, PhD, Chief Medical Officer at HerAnova Lifesciences. "Endometriosis remains profoundly underdiagnosed, and patients deserve better tools. We look forward to presenting our findings to the clinical and scientific community and advancing the conversation around non-invasive approaches for evaluating this disease."In addition to the virtual late-breaking presentation, HerAnova Lifesciences is a sponsor of AGCES 2026 and will be exhibiting at Booth #4. Attendees are invited to visit the booth to learn more about HerResolve™ and HerAnova's broader portfolio of diagnostic and therapeutic programs in women's health.About HerResolve™HerResolve™ is a multi-omic, blood-based diagnostic assay developed by HerAnova Lifesciences for the detection of endometriosis in symptomatic women of reproductive age. The test integrates microRNA, protein, and hormone biomarkers analyzed through a proprietary machine learning framework to generate a clinically actionable result. HerResolve™ is the first and only commercially available non-invasive blood test developed to detect endometriosis, currently accessible at select IVF and reproductive medicine centers across the United States.Endometriosis affects approximately 1 in 10 women of reproductive age, yet diagnosis often takes seven to ten years, largely because the current gold standard requires invasive laparoscopic surgery. HerResolve™ was developed to complement existing clinical pathways as a non-invasive triage tool, helping to identify patients who may benefit from further diagnostic evaluation or empirical treatment, reserving surgery for treatment rather than diagnosis of endometriosis.About HerAnova LifesciencesHerAnova Lifesciences Inc. is a biotechnology company committed to delivering non-invasive diagnostics and treatments designed to meet critical needs in endometriosis and infertility to improve women's health. By integrating diagnostics, therapeutics, medical devices, and data analytics, HerAnova aims to provide a one-stop solution for unmet needs in obstetrics and gynecology. Founded in March 2022 in Boston by experienced entrepreneurs and former multinational executives, HerAnova operates on a multinational model for its research, development, and commercialization initiatives.For more information, visit www.HerAnova.com , follow the company on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X, or contact info@heranova.com.Media Contact:

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