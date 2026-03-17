Pro Classic Global Expands into US Equestrian Market, Offering Independent Retailers Direct Access to Manufacturing
Pro Classic Global opens direct wholesale access for US equestrian retailers — leather saddles from $270, no middlemen.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States equestrian market is experiencing a significant shift. As global supply chain disruptions continue to drive up wholesale costs, independent horse tack shops and equestrian retailers across the country are increasingly seeking alternatives to traditional distribution channels — looking for ways to protect their margins without compromising on product quality.
In response to growing demand from the US market, Pro Classic Global, a UK-based manufacturer of premium leather equestrian products, has expanded its international wholesale program to include independent retailers and horse tack shops across the United States.
The move marks a significant step in the company's international growth strategy, bringing over 25 years of European manufacturing expertise directly to one of the world's largest equestrian markets.
A MANUFACTURER WITH PROVEN INDUSTRY CREDENTIALS
Founded over two decades ago, Pro Classic Global has built its reputation as a trusted manufacturing partner for some of the most recognized names in the equestrian industry. The company's production facilities operate across multiple locations, with a focus on premium leather craftsmanship and strict adherence to international quality standards.
Unlike many wholesale suppliers operating in the equestrian space, Pro Classic Global manufactures its own products — western saddles, bridles, halters, and a comprehensive range of horse tack and accessories — giving retailers direct access to factory pricing without the markups typically associated with importers and distributors.
"Independent retailers deserve the same access to quality manufacturing that larger brands have always had," said a spokesperson for Pro Classic Global. "Our expansion into the US market is about creating long-term partnerships with equestrian businesses that want to grow — not just filling orders."
ADDRESSING A GAP IN THE US WHOLESALE MARKET
Industry observers have noted a growing divide between large equestrian retail chains — which benefit from direct manufacturing relationships and volume pricing — and independent horse tack shops, which have historically been forced to source through distributors at significantly higher cost.
Pro Classic Global's direct wholesale program aims to bridge that gap. By working directly with the manufacturer, independent retailers gain access to the same factory-direct pricing previously available only to larger buyers — a development that could meaningfully shift the competitive landscape for small and mid-sized equestrian businesses across the country.
The company's western saddles collection, available at proclassicglobal.com/product-category/western-saddles/, starts at $270 at wholesale — a price point that industry analysts suggest offers significant margin potential for independent retailers in the current market.
LOGISTICS AND MARKET ACCESSIBILITY
A key component of Pro Classic Global's US expansion is its logistics model, designed to make international sourcing accessible to businesses of all sizes. All wholesale orders are fulfilled on a CIF Port basis, with the manufacturer covering cost, insurance, and freight to the destination port.
For smaller retailers or those placing initial orders, the company also offers direct DHL shipping on selected product lines — removing the logistical complexity that has traditionally made international sourcing challenging for independent businesses.
WHOLESALE PROGRAM AND VERIFICATION PROCESS
Pro Classic Global operates a verified wholesale program to maintain pricing integrity and ensure that its factory-direct rates remain exclusive to legitimate retail partners. Retailers interested in the program can apply through the B2B wholesale registration page at proclassicglobal.com/wholesale-b2b-registration/
The company conducts a brief verification process for all new applicants, reflecting its commitment to building genuine, long-term retail partnerships rather than one-off transactions.
ABOUT PRO CLASSIC GLOBAL
Pro Classic Global is a UK-based direct manufacturer of premium leather equestrian products with over 25 years of manufacturing experience. The company produces western saddles, bridles, halters, and a wide range of horse tack and accessories, serving established brands and independent retailers across the USA, Europe, and Australia. Pro Classic Global's international expansion reflects its commitment to making factory-direct quality accessible to equestrian retailers worldwide.
Isak Harouni
Pro Classic Global Ltd.
info@proclassicglobal.com
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