Pro Classic Global Expands into US Equestrian Market, Offering Independent Retailers Direct Access to Manufacturing

About

The enterprise is a manufacturer and international wholesale supplier of premium leather horse tack and pet accessories, with a legacy that spans over three decades. Founded in the early 1990s, our journey began with a direct-to-consumer model, selling high-quality equestrian gear through a network of retail points and showrooms. This close interaction with end-users gave us deep insight into what riders, trainers, and pet owners truly value—comfort, durability, elegance, and trust in their equipment. As demand for higher-performing, longer-lasting products grew, we made the strategic shift from retail to in-house manufacturing. By taking control of our production processes, we ensured that every item bearing the Pro Classic name met our exacting standards. This allowed us to refine our materials, test every model in real-world settings, and continuously improve based on direct feedback from professionals in the field. What began as a small local operation soon evolved into a respected leather goods manufacturer with a growing portfolio of trusted products.

Pro Classic Global