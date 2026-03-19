Private Communities Registry Announces 2026 Most Popular Lifestyle Communities in the U.S.

Congratulations to PCR's Top Communities of 2026 PCR connects homebuyers with amenity-rich lifestyle communities

Annual Recognition Highlights Master-Planned, Gated, Golf, Lake, and 55+ Communities Generating the Highest Homebuyer Engagement Nationwide

The communities recognized this year align with what today’s buyers are prioritizing: wellness amenities, social connection, outdoor recreation, and thoughtfully designed living environments.” — Ben Keal, Director of Sales and Operations, PCR

VERO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Private Communities Registry (PCR), the nation’s original online search portal dedicated exclusively to lifestyle communities, has released its 2026 Most Popular Communities of the Year , recognizing the communities that generated the highest level of consumer engagement on PrivateCommunities.com during the previous calendar year.Now celebrating its 30th anniversary, PCR has spent three decades connecting active adults, retirees, families, and second-home buyers with many of the country’s premier master-planned, golf, lakefront, coastal, mountain, and 55+ communities. The annual recognition is based on measurable user activity, including page visits, repeat engagement, and direct information requests submitted through the platform.“The modern homebuyer is searching for more than a home — they’re searching for a lifestyle,” said Ben Keal, Director of Sales & Operations at PCR. “The communities recognized this year are those that align with what today’s buyers are prioritizing: wellness amenities, social connection, outdoor recreation, and thoughtfully designed living environments.”Keal added, “For 30 years, we’ve had the privilege of partnering with leading builders, developers, and community marketing teams across the country. This recognition not only reflects buyer demand — it also highlights the exceptional work our community partners are doing to create places where people truly want to live.”Buyer Demand Continues to Favor Lifestyle CommunitiesConsumer engagement trends observed throughout the past year show continued strength in:• Active adult 55+ communities• Golf course and lakefront communities• Resort-style amenities such as clubhouses, pickleball, and fitness centers• Warm-weather and tax-friendly states• Communities offering walkability, social programming, and low-maintenance livingStates including Florida, the Carolinas, Arizona, Tennessee, Georgia, Texas, Utah, Idaho, and parts of the Mid-Atlantic saw particularly high engagement levels.“Buyers are conducting extensive online research before ever visiting a community,” Keal said. “They’re comparing amenities, evaluating long-term livability, and looking for environments that support how they want to spend their time. The communities on this list are excelling because they offer a complete experience — not just new homes.”2026 Most Popular Communities of the YearThe following communities earned recognition based on PCR’s consumer engagement data:Arizona• Encanterra – Queen Creek, AZ• K. Hovnanian’sFour Seasons Victory at Verrado Cottages – Buckeye, AZ• Estrella – Goodyear, AZ• Trilogyat Wickenburg Ranch – Wickenburg, AZCalifornia• Heritage Placer Vineyards – Roseville, CA• K. Hovnanian’sFour Seasons at The Ranch – Rancho Cordova, CA• Miralon – Palm Springs, CA• Nevina™ – a TrilogyBoutique Community– Paso Robles, CA• TrilogyBickford – Lincoln, CAFlorida• Astor Creek Golf & Country Club – Port St. Lucie, FL• Ave Maria – Ave Maria, FL• Cresswind DeLand – DeLand, FL• Freedom at Sawmill Branch – Palm Coast, FL• Grand Palm – Venice, FL• K. Hovnanian’sFour Seasons at Wylder – Port St. Lucie, FL• Latitude Margaritaville Watersound – Panama City Beach, FL• Ocala Preserve – Ocala, FL• Shearwater – St. Augustine, FLGeorgia• Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes – Hoschton, GA• Del Webb Savannah at Heartwood – Richmond Hill, GA• Lake Arrowhead – Waleska, GA• Savannah Quarters– Savannah/Pooler, GA• Waterways – Richmond Hill, GANorth Carolina• Albemarle Plantation – Hertford, NC• Bear Lake Reserve – Tuckasegee, NC• Carolina Riverside by Del Webb – Belmont, NC• Connestee Falls – Brevard, NC• Cresswind Charlotte – Charlotte, NC• Riverlights – Wilmington, NC• St. James Plantation – Southport, NC• The Coves Mountain River Club – Lenoir, NC• The Settlement at Thomas Divide – Bryson City, NCSouth Carolina• Callawassie Island – Callawassie Island, SC• Carnes Crossroads – Goose Creek, SC• Crescent Communities on Lake Keowee – Seneca, SC• Dataw Island – Dataw Island, SC• Horizons at Summers Corner – Summerville, SC• K. Hovnanian’sFour Seasons at Carolina Oaks – Bluffton, SC• Latitude Margaritaville Hilton Head – Hardeeville, SC• McCord’s Ferry at Lake Marion – Santee, SC• Savannah Lakes Village – McCormick, SCTennessee• Fairfield Glade – Fairfield Glade, TN• Rarity Bay – Vonore, TN• Tellico Village – Loudon, TN• Tuscanee in Tennessee – Butler, TNVirginia• Bay Creek – Cape Charles, VA• Fawn Lake – Spotsylvania, VA• Hiatt Pointe at Snowden Bridge – Stephenson, VA• ThreeOaks™, a TrilogyBoutique Community– Culpeper, VAMid-Atlantic & West• Amblebrook Gettysburg – Gettysburg, PA• Eastman – Grantham, NH• Heritage Shores – Bridgeville, DE• K. Hovnanian’sFour Seasons at Kent Island – Chester, MD• Chambers Creek – Willis, TX• Red Ledges – Heber City, UT• TrilogyValor – Kuna, ID• Verterra, a TrilogyBoutique Community– Bonney Lake, WAA complete overview of the 2026 Most Popular Communities is available at PrivateCommunities.com.About Private Communities Registry (PCR)Private Communities Registry, LLC, founded in 1996, operates PrivateCommunities.com—the leading online platform for lifestyle, master-planned, and 55+ communities in the United States. Over the past 30 years, PCR has connected millions of active adults, retirees, and second-home buyers with communities that align with their desired lifestyles, while helping developers and builders generate high-quality leads and brand visibility.

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