Insero Advisors announces membership with Aprio Alliance

Insero Advisors will have access to global resources through Aprio Alliance while maintaining its independence and entrepreneurial culture

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Insero Advisors joins Aprio Alliance, a dynamic and growth-oriented community where bold firms build tomorrow together, effective March 1st, 2026. Aprio Alliance has nearly 100 accounting member firms in the United States and Canada, and is designed for firms navigating rapid change across the profession. Aprio Alliance brings member firms together to drive strategic collaboration, build connections, and scale operations through innovative talent and technology solutions.Built around collaboration, connection, development, and growth, Insero Advisors will be empowered to expand service offerings, develop leaders and teams at every level, and scale with purpose through innovative resources. Aprio Alliance provides a tech-enabled, future-focused ecosystem that will help Insero Advisors strengthen client relationships, unlock new opportunities, and remain independent while competing and winning in an increasingly complex, fast-moving market.Insero Advisors is committed to investing in its talent and capabilities. Membership in Aprio Alliance is a key lever to help the company build what’s next.“Joining this dynamic community allows us to provide even more value and expertise to our growing client base,” said Nancy Catarisano, chief executive officer of Insero Advisors.Insero Advisors will continue to retain its independence, name, and visual identity. Clients of Insero Advisors will continue to work with the same local teams they know and trust.About Insero AdvisorsInsero Advisors is an accounting and advisory firm that supports businesses, nonprofits, and organizations with complex financial, regulatory, and operational needs. The firm provides a wide range of services, including audit and accounting , tax planning and compliance, outsourced accounting, transaction advisory, technical accounting, and employee benefit plan audits . These services help organizations strengthen financial reporting, maintain regulatory compliance, and make informed strategic decisions.Service growth-oriented middle-market companies and nonprofit organizations, Insero Advisors is known for its long-term advisory approach and education-driven client relationships. The firm’s multidisciplinary teams include specialists in federal, state, and international tax, audit, and transaction advisory services. Insero Advisors has also earned national recognition for its workplace culture. The firm has been named a Best Accounting Firm to Work For since 2012 and was ranked #1 Best Place to Work in New York 2025.About Aprio AllianceAprio Alliance is a dynamic and growth-oriented community designed to support small and mid-sized accounting and advisory firms with the resources, insights, and connections they need to grow. Formed through the integration of Aprio Firm Alliance and Aprio Professional Services+, Aprio Alliance brings together nearly 100 independent firms across the U.S. and Canada. Backed by Aprio, the 24th largest business advisory and accounting firm in the U.S., members gain access to strategic collaboration, advisory support, technical and non-technical CPE, benchmarking tools, and a members-only portal that streamlines operations and accelerates growth. Aprio Alliance is built to meet the needs of collaborative and growth-oriented firms at every stage. With a shared commitment to transformation, Aprio Alliance empowers members to thrive in a rapidly evolving industry.

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