Maverick’s Legacy marks 9 lives saved in memory of infant son lost to choking accident
FDA Authorization of LifeVac Device Brings Hope for Choking Emergencies
For Kim and Darrin Chambers, founders of the New Jersey–based nonprofit Maverick’s Legacy, the announcement represents a meaningful step forward in a mission born from personal tragedy. Maverick’s Legacy was created in memory of their son, Maverick Chambers, who died in April 2022 at nearly five months old after a choking accident. In the aftermath, Maverick’s parents committed themselves to raising awareness about choking emergencies and equipping communities with life-saving airway clearance devices.
“We firmly believe that if we had access to a LifeVac during our son’s choking emergency,” Kim said, “we would still be building his life instead of his legacy.”
Since its founding, the organization has worked with hundreds of police departments, first responders, schools, and community organizations to place LifeVac devices where they can make the greatest impact. Those efforts are already saving lives.
Of the 5,500+ people saved around the world by LifeVac, nine have already been saved in Maverick’s memory. Six NJ police departments that received LifeVac devices through Maverick’s Legacy donations have used them to rescue a choking victim, highlighting the critical role first responders play when seconds matter.
For Maverick’s Legacy and his family, the work continues.
As the nonprofit expands its outreach, each life saved stands as a powerful reminder of the mission driving Maverick’s Legacy forward.
Ara Chekmayan
Tactical Public Relations Inc
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