Maverick’s Legacy marks 9 lives saved in memory of infant son lost to choking accident

Mavericks Legacy

FDA Authorization of LifeVac Device Brings Hope for Choking Emergencies

Our goal has always been simple,” “We don’t want another family to experience the pain we live with every day. Sharing Maverick’s story and putting these devices into communities saves lives.” — Darrin Chambers

BRANCHVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A recent U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorization of the LifeVac airway clearance device is bringing renewed hope to families and first responders working to prevent choking tragedies across the country. The device is authorized for use in choking emergencies after traditional rescue methods, such as back blows and abdominal thrusts, have been attempted but failed to clear an airway obstruction. Advocates say the FDA authorization helps validate the device as an additional tool for use in life-threatening emergencies.For Kim and Darrin Chambers, founders of the New Jersey–based nonprofit Maverick ’s Legacy, the announcement represents a meaningful step forward in a mission born from personal tragedy. Maverick’s Legacy was created in memory of their son, Maverick Chambers, who died in April 2022 at nearly five months old after a choking accident. In the aftermath, Maverick’s parents committed themselves to raising awareness about choking emergencies and equipping communities with life-saving airway clearance devices.“We firmly believe that if we had access to a LifeVac during our son’s choking emergency,” Kim said, “we would still be building his life instead of his legacy.”Since its founding, the organization has worked with hundreds of police departments, first responders, schools, and community organizations to place LifeVac devices where they can make the greatest impact. Those efforts are already saving lives.Of the 5,500+ people saved around the world by LifeVac, nine have already been saved in Maverick’s memory. Six NJ police departments that received LifeVac devices through Maverick’s Legacy donations have used them to rescue a choking victim, highlighting the critical role first responders play when seconds matter.For Maverick’s Legacy and his family, the work continues.As the nonprofit expands its outreach, each life saved stands as a powerful reminder of the mission driving Maverick’s Legacy forward.

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