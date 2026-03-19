Cheetah Learning Honors Vikas Malyala, PMP® with Distinguished Cheetah Alum Award for Career Trajectory

Vikas Malyala, PMP® Cheetah Learning

Recognized for a remarkable ascent from Development Manager to Google's Senior Program Manager, delivering some of the largest technology programs in the world

The projects were mostly done in the Waterfall method when I first learned about project management. Since then, businesses and technologies evolved, and so did I.” — Vikas Malyala

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cheetah Learning , a global leader in accelerated project management education, announced today that Vikas Malyala, PMP, has been named a Distinguished Cheetah Alum in the category of Career Trajectory. This honor recognizes alumni whose PMP certification served as a defining turning point, setting in motion a career path of extraordinary growth, impact, and professional achievement.Vikas completed Cheetah Learning's accelerated PMPBoot Camp in 2007. At the time, he was working as a Development Manager at Blue Coat Systems, where he had observed firsthand the costly gaps that arose on projects when structured program management was absent. Inspired by what he witnessed from a systems integrator brought in to help fill those gaps, he began studying project management, applying the concepts in real time, and ultimately pursued his PMPcertification through Cheetah Learning. It was a decision that would reshape the entire arc of his career.After earning his certification, Vikas transitioned into a full-time Program Manager role, applying his PMPknowledge across system integrations, cross-functional programs, and complex budget management. In 2013, he joined Google as a Program Manager, and over the past twelve-plus years, he has delivered some of the most consequential technology programs in the world."Once I got the PMPcertification, I got the opportunity to manage big projects, including application upgrades, implementation projects, and infrastructure initiatives," said Vikas. "After that, I got an opportunity to join Google as a consultant to manage Google's first consumer hardware, the Chromecast launch. Within one month, I was offered full-time employment at Google."That trajectory has only accelerated. Vikas went on to manage one of the largest SAP implementations ever executed globally at Google, overseeing a budget approaching one billion dollars and managing several hundred resources and consultants. Then, in July 2025, he delivered the world's largest SAP Fieldglass implementation on Google Cloud, a program of a scale that few project managers anywhere will ever be tasked with leading.The Career Trajectory distinction honors alumni for whom PMPcertification was not simply a credential to add to a resume, but a genuine catalyst, one that opened doors, built credibility, and equipped them with the tools to perform at the highest levels of their profession. Vikas exemplifies this category. His story traces a clear, direct line from a four-day Cheetah Boot Camp in 2007 to leading several mega programs with several hundred million dollar budgets at one of the world's most influential technology companies."Vikas represents exactly what we hope every Cheetah alum achieves," said a spokesperson for Cheetah Learning. "What Vikas has accomplished at Google reflects exceptional drive and capability. Cheetah Learning gave him a strong framework and a solid foundation, and Vikas's own vision, discipline, and ambition to lead programs at that scale amplified that success. We are proud to have played a role in his journey, and even prouder to celebrate what he has done with it."Vikas has also stayed current throughout a period of tremendous evolution in the field, expanding from Waterfall into Agile and ultimately Hybrid delivery methods as the demands of modern programs required. He credits the breadth of his ongoing learning, and the PDUs he has accumulated along the way, with keeping him sharp and adaptable across more than 18 years of professional growth since his certification.Beyond his work at Google, Vikas has become an informal advocate for Cheetah Learning, referring multiple colleagues and friends to the program over the years. He has also applied his program management skills to personal pursuits, from detailed travel planning for large groups to event coordination, consistently earning recognition for his thoroughness, foresight, and ability to manage complexity in any context."I feel proud to be called a PMP-certified program manager," Vikas noted. "The projects were mostly done in the Waterfall method when I first learned about project management. Since then, businesses and technologies evolved, and so did I."Cheetah Learning's Distinguished Alum program recognizes individuals who embody the organization's mission to create faster learners, stronger leaders, and lasting professional impact. Vikas Malyala's recognition stands as one of the most striking examples of how a single week of accelerated learning can set a career in motion toward outcomes that far exceed what anyone might have predicted at the start.To learn more about Cheetah Learning's accelerated PMPprograms and Distinguished Alum awards, visit www.CheetahLearning.com About Cheetah LearningCheetah Learning is a global leader in accelerated learning and project management education. Known for its proprietary learning methodologies, Cheetah Learning helps professionals earn certifications faster, retain knowledge longer, and apply skills immediately on the job. Thousands of professionals worldwide have earned their PMPcertification through Cheetah Learning's proven approach.

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