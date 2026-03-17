Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges a Former Auto Manufacturing Worker Who Has Mesothelioma or Lung Cancer to Call for Direct Access to the Nation's Top Attorneys for Compensation Results-Don't Play Lawyer Roulette

"What makes us unique is we offer direct access to the nation's most capable lawyers because it is nearly impossible to figure this out on the internet as we'd like to explain at 866-714-6466.” — Mesothelioma Victims Center

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging a former auto plant or factory worker who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer or their immediate family to call them for immediate at 866-714-6466 access to the nation's leading lawyers when it comes to compensation results for their clients. The group is an advocacy group, and they are urging people like this to not play lawyer roulette and in doing so put at risk their compensation results. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "most people who worked at an auto plant and will be diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer this year probably worked in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, California, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York in the 1960s or 1970s. They might have been production line workers who installed brakes, automatic transmissions, clutches or insulation, or they might have been part of an auto plant repair or maintenance crew.

“Some of these types of workers would have had as much exposure to asbestos as a navy shipyard worker as we are always happy to discuss at 866-714-6466.

"We are advocates for people who have developed mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer, and we want people like this to receive the best possible compensation. What makes us unique is we offer direct access to the nation's most capable lawyers because it is nearly impossible to figure this out on the internet as we'd like to explain at 866-714-6466. Most importantly we will be honest with you." https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com



High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, steel mill workers, oil refinery workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, pipefitters, millwrights, miners, auto mechanics, machinists, pulp or paper mill workers, printers, firemen, railroad workers and construction workers. In most instances people with mesothelioma were exposed to asbestos in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s as they are always happy to discuss at 866-714-6466. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center received for two decades a person with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

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