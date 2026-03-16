Badger’s Co-CEO Rebecca Hamilton Named to the MO 100 Top Impact CEO List

Rebecca Hamilton Named to the MO 100 Top Impact CEO List

Hamilton joins other purpose-driven leaders recognized for advancing shared prosperity and positive impact.

It’s inspiring to be part of a movement where companies are proving that business can be a force for positive and lasting change.” — Rebecca Hamilton, co-CEO, Badger

GILSUM, NH, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rebecca Hamilton, co-CEO of W.S. Badger , has been named to Big Path Capital's 2026 MO 100 Top Impact CEO list, recognizing her leadership in stewarding a brand known for its mission-driven approach, environmental responsibility, product integrity, and high ethical standards.Presented by Big Path Capital, the MO 100 recognizes CEOs who drive positive impact while achieving strong financial results. The list features diverse companies across the United States, Canada, the Netherlands, Singapore, and Belgium, many holding certifications or memberships connected to social responsibility, including 14 Certified Fair Trade, 24 USDA Certified Organic, 18 Naturally Network members, and 74 Certified B Corporations, such as Badger, certified since 2011. Additionally, a larger percentage of the 100 executives are women, a trend that has steadily increased in recent years.“The MO 100 Top Impact CEO Ranking celebrates leaders who are leveraging the engine of capitalism to create prosperity for a broader set of stakeholders,” said Michael Whelchel, Founder and CEO of Big Path, which assists purpose-driven companies and private equity funds in raising capital and company exits. "These CEOs are driving the new economy where profit and prosperity not only co-exist but co-create new and lasting stakeholder value.”“Being named to the MO 100 is a reflection of the collective vision and hard work of my co-CEO and sister Emily Schwerin-Whyte, the Badger team, and our partners, who embrace sustainability and social impact not just as a goal, but as a guiding principle woven into everything we do,” said Hamilton. “It’s inspiring to be part of a movement where companies are proving that business can be a force for positive and lasting change.”Honorees will be celebrated at the MO 100 Awards Gala during the MO Summit 2026 , March 16-18, in Asheville, North Carolina. View the full 2026 MO 100 CEO list here: https://www.mo-summit.com/mo100-ranking-list-2026/ At the MO Summit, Rebecca will join a panel exploring how Impact CEOs balance intuition and data-driven analysis when making key decisions for their organizations.About Big Path CapitalBig Path Capital advises leading impact companies and funds in capital raises and mergers and acquisitions. As the first Certified B Corporation investment bank, Big Path Capital has worked with over 200 companies and fund clients, connecting them to the world's largest network of impact investors. www.bigpathcapital.com About BadgerA family-run and family-friendly company making healthy products for people and the planet since 1995, Badger produces sunscreens and personal care products at its solar-powered headquarters in Gilsum, N.H. Badger has been a certified B Corp since 2011 and, in 2015, became one of New Hampshire’s first businesses to register legally as a Benefit Corporation. The company’s certification by B Lab, a third-party nonprofit, reflects its commitment to meeting rigorous standards for transparency and environmental and social performance. For more information, visit badgerbalm.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

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