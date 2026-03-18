Pontosense and Wisdom Partner to Expand Privacy-First Smart Home Support for Aging at Home

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pontosense and Wisdom today announced a strategic partnership to integrate Pontosense’s Silver Shield radar technology into the Wisdom smart home system, strengthening a privacy-first approach to aging at home.

Pontosense develops advanced radar sensing technology that detects movement and changes in activity patterns without cameras or wearables. Its Silver Shield solution identifies subtle shifts in motion that may signal increased fall risk or changes in daily behavior.

Wisdom is a privacy-preserving smart home system built specifically to support aging at home. The platform uses a scalable, sensor fusion approach, combining ambient sensing technologies into a unified system that adapts to different home environments and evolving care needs. Integrating Silver Shield enhances Wisdom’s ability to detect movement changes and potential fall events automatically, without requiring manual activation.

“At Pontosense, our mission is to enable proactive and preventative care without compromising dignity,” said Travis Peterson, Chief Commercial Officer at Pontosense. “Wisdom is pursuing a forward-thinking model of aging in place, and Silver Shield provides one of the foundational sensing layers that makes that possible. By detecting subtle changes before they escalate into emergencies, we can together deliver higher-quality, privacy-first support.”

“Wisdom was built to support aging at home with flexibility, privacy, and respect,” said Cathy Minter, Co-Founder and CEO of Wisdom. “Our multi-sensor fusion approach strengthens accuracy and reliability while preserving privacy. Integrating Silver Shield expands our ability to deliver continuous support that adapts as needs change.”

The partnership comes at a critical moment. By 2030, more than 70 million older adults will live in the United States, with nearly 90 percent expressing a desire to remain in their homes. At the same time, demand for home care workers continues to outpace supply, and the cost of care places increasing strain on families.

Wisdom will integrate Pontosense’s Silver Shield into its suite of smart home sensors beginning in Q1 2026, offering a unified solution designed to help older adults live safely and confidently in the homes they love, while enabling home care agencies to deliver higher-quality care at scale.

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