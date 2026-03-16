SLAMZEES® Unveils Fun New 1L Format in Three Signature Flavors, Designed for Shareability and Shelf Impact

SLAMZEES 1 Liter Launch Flavors

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SLAMZEES, the unapologetically fun, ready-to-drink brand that’s shaking up convenience coolers nationwide, today announced the launch of its new 1-liter large-format bottle. This trend-forward size is available in three of SLAMZEES’ most beloved flavors: Blue Raspberry, Electric Lemonade, and Lime Margarita. These new powerhouse party drinks deliver approximately 6.8 servings per bottle and are crafted specifically for multi-share moments.The introduction of the 1L format represents SLAMZEES’ latest response to evolving consumer preferences, empowering fans with a shareable option that is as visually striking on shelf as it is flavorful in hand. Bold flavor profiles and innovative packaging have been integral to SLAMZEES’ acceleration within the RTD category, helping the brand stand out at retail and deepen consumer engagement.“Large format RTDs are one of the fastest-growing spaces in the category, and our 1L launch puts SLAMZEES right at the center of that movement,” said Ryan Baird, Co-Founder of SLAMZEES. “We’re continuing to evolve with consumer behavior while staying true to our roots of unmatched flavors and disruptive design.”This launch builds on the company’s momentum delivering trend-driven innovations and expanding its current lineup of bold flavor offerings in the standard 187 ml SLAMZEES bottle. The 1L bottles in Blue Raspberry, Electric Lemonade, and Lime Margarita will begin rolling out across key markets in March 2026, offering a fresh way to bring SLAMZEES to social gatherings, celebrations, and everyday adventures.About SLAMZEESAt SLAMZEES, we put the party in the palm of your hand! With 15% alcohol by volume, SLAMZEES are sure to get things started in just a few sips. SLAMZEES is the new innovative concept from Beverage Ranch, LLC, a Texas incubator of brands co-founded by Rhett Keisler and Ryan Baird. To learn more, go to slamzees.com or follow on social @SLAMZEES.

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