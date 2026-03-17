BCR Cyber to Provide Instruction for Maryland Workforce Association’s Cybersecurity Support Technician Apprenticeships

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BCR Cyber , a leading provider of comprehensive cyber training and job placement services, today announced that it will provide the Related Technical Instruction (RTI) for the Maryland Workforce Association ’s (MWA) Cybersecurity Support Technician Registered Apprenticeship program. The MWA serves as the program sponsor of the Cybersecurity Support Technician Registered Apprenticeship Program in coordination with the Maryland Department of Labor’s Office of Apprenticeship and the approval of the Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Council (MATC).With cybersecurity threats increasing and employers facing a growing shortage of qualified workers, programs like this apprenticeship are designed to expand Maryland’s pipeline of skilled cybersecurity professionals and support Maryland’s growing technology economy.“This is an important program that provides essential training and employment opportunities for Marylanders who are looking for a meaningful IT or cyber-focused career,” says Michael Spector, President and CEO, BCR Cyber. “We are proud to be partnering with the Maryland Workforce Association to facilitate the training for the Cybersecurity Support Technician Registered Apprenticeship Program.”The RTI conducted by BCR Cyber includes 171 hours of instruction delivered in a virtual, self-paced format over the period of one year. Core career path courses (C) and virtual labs (L) include:• Effective Communication (C)• Critical Thinking (C)• Teamwork and Collaboration (Comp TIA+) (C)• Hardware and Software Troubleshooting (Comp TIA A+ 1200) (C)(L)• Networking Concepts and Network Security (Comp TIA Network+ (N10-099) (C)(L)• Security Awareness and Governance (Comp TIA Security+ (SYO-701) (C)(L)• BCR Cyber SOC Operations Analyst I (SOCOA I) (C)(L)Industry-Recognized Credentials gained upon completion include: A+, Net+, Sec+, and SOCOA I.This apprenticeship pathway also complements the Cyber Workforce Accelerator, a statewide initiative developed in partnership with BCR Cyber and the Maryland Association of Community Colleges to expand access to industry-aligned cyber training and credentials across Maryland’s community college system.“Apprenticeships are vital to connecting education with employment, and we’re thrilled to be working with BCR Cyber to help individuals gain practical skills that align with industry needs,” says Brandon Butler, Executive Director at the MWA. “By equipping participants with these skills, the Cybersecurity Support Technician Registered Apprenticeship program will help strengthen the cyber workforce and contribute to economic growth in Maryland.” Hill Tech Solutions , an IT and cyber managed services company, is also participating in the Cybersecurity Support Technician Registered Apprenticeship program as an employer partner. “As a provider of critical IT services and technology platforms, we are always seeking the best and brightest talent for growing our team. Partnering with the Maryland Workforce Association enables us to hire well-trained and experienced candidates directly from their apprenticeship program,” says Ron Hill, Jr., Owner, Hill Tech Solutions.The MWA is composed of 13 Local Workforce Directors in Maryland. The association collaborates with the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing, and Regulation and other state workforce partners to foster regional and statewide collaboration and share best practices. The MWA advocates for and promotes the public workforce system on a local, state, and national level. The advocacy includes building relationships with elected officials at all levels, outreach to businesses within the State, and building partnerships with other agencies and organizations to strengthen the system.For more information about BCR Cyber’s training and certification programs, visit www.bcrcyber.com About BCR CyberEstablished in 2017, BCR Cyber (formerly Baltimore Cyber Range) is dedicated to delivering exceptional training solutions to both government and commercial clients. BCR Cyber has trained thousands of individuals and successfully placed over 83 percent into employment. The BCR Cyber Range is the first such facility in the world specifically dedicated to workforce development in the cybersecurity sector. BCR Cyber provides trainees with the most advanced cybersecurity strategies and techniques in an environment that simulates real threats in real-time. The range's hands-on training encompasses cyber threat detection, compromise mitigation, and system remediation, and is complemented by placement services.

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