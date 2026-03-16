ECI Software Solutions Appoints Bob Cain as Industry President Leading Residential Home Construction Growth & Innovation

Longtime ECI leader to drive the next phase of growth by scaling the company’s residential construction portfolio and deepening customer impact

WESTLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ECI Software Solutions, Inc. (“ECI”), a leader in AI-powered, cloud-based business management software and services, announced the appointment of Bob Cain as Industry President, Residential Home Construction. Cain will lead strategy, growth, and customer engagement for ECI’s Residential Home Construction industry, bringing more than two decades of leadership experience in residential construction technology since joining MarkSystems in 1999, prior to its acquisition by ECI. He succeeds Scott Duman, who recently retired.

“Bob has been a trusted leader within our Residential Home Construction group for many years,” said Graham Younger, Chief Revenue Officer at ECI Software Solutions. “He brings deep builder and trade contractor market expertise and a proven ability to turn strategy into consistent execution. In this role, he will deepen customer impact by helping builders and trade contractors streamline operations and scale with purpose-built technology designed for the realities of the complete homebuilding and home selling process.”

Most recently, Cain served as Business Unit Leader for products dedicated to homebuilding and trade contractors, where he led strategic growth initiatives, expanded market presence across the residential construction segment, and strengthened cross-functional execution across product, marketing, and sales teams. During this time, he established key strategic partnerships and drove initiatives focused on delivering value to customers.

“Tighter margins, compressed timelines, and rising expectations for transparency and communication are creating new challenges across the residential home construction industry,” said Bob Cain, Industry President, Residential Home Construction at ECI Software Solutions. “Our focus is on helping builders and trade contractors gain greater visibility across operations, connect workflows from sales through close, and leverage AI-driven solutions that enable smarter, faster decisions. I’m excited to continue working alongside our teams and customers to drive practical innovation that strengthens performance across the industry and improves the homebuyer experience.”

To learn more about ECI and its leadership team, visit the website.

About ECI

ECI Software Solutions provides AI-powered, cloud-based business software for running small and mid-sized businesses end-to-end. Built by experts in manufacturing, building and construction, field service, and distribution industries, ECI’s industry-specific software connects businesses and customers, improving visibility, operational efficiency and profitability. With ECI, businesses seamlessly integrate sales and marketing, business intelligence, CRM, data and analytics, ecommerce, mobile apps and payment processing. With more than 30 years of industry leadership, ECI is trusted by 25,000 customers in more than 90 countries globally. Headquartered in Westlake, Texas, it has offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Belgium, Norway, Sweden, and Australia. For more information, visit www.ECIsolutions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding ECI's strategy, future operations, product development, anticipated performance, and expected benefits of partnerships, appointments, or technology initiatives. Forward-looking statements are based on ECI's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. ECI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

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