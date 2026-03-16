KFSH Honored by the American Heart Association for Excellence in CPR Education

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSH) in Riyadh and Jeddah was honored by the American Heart Association during the Middle East and North Africa Healthcare Forum 2026 for its contributions to health education and advancing CPR awareness, highlighting its role in strengthening preparedness for cardiac emergencies and improving survival outcomes.KFSH Riyadh was honored for its leadership in advancing medical education and developing CPR training programs that strengthen the capabilities of healthcare professionals in accordance with accredited standards. Meanwhile, KFSH Jeddah was recognized for combining medical education with community awareness initiatives on CPR, promoting knowledge that supports early intervention in cardiac emergencies.CPR skills are critically important because most cases of sudden cardiac arrest occur outside hospitals, meaning the first response often depends on individuals present at the scene before emergency medical teams arrive. According to data from the American Heart Association, immediate CPR can double or even triple a patient’s chances of survival, while survival rates decrease by approximately 7 to 10 percent with every minute of delay in providing resuscitation.KFSH’s efforts to promote CPR skills form part of its broader commitment to supporting public health by empowering communities to respond promptly to sudden cardiac arrest. These initiatives contribute to improving survival rates and support the goals of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the Health Sector Transformation Program, which aim to increase life expectancy in the Kingdom to 80 years.It is noteworthy that King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 12th globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers in 2026. It is also the most valuable healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, according to Brand Finance 2025, and has been included in Newsweek’s lists of the World’s Best Hospitals 2026, the World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and the World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2026.

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