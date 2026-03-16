Duperon Corporation Receives 2026 Economic Excellence Award from Saginaw Future Inc.

(from left) Tammy Bernier, CEO and Co-owner; Mark Turpin, President and Co-owner; Terry Duperon, Founder and Co-owner accept the 2026 Economic Excellence Award from Saginaw Future Inc.

At Duperon, we believe that when we invest in people — our employees, our partners, and our community — we create lasting impact.” — Tammy Bernier, Co-owner and CEO of Duperon Corporation

SAGINAW, MI, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Duperon Corporation is honored to announce it has been selected as a recipient of the 2026 Economic Excellence Award from Saginaw Future Inc. This recognition celebrates organizations that demonstrate outstanding commitment to economic growth , investment, and community impact within the Great Lakes Bay Region.This marks the eighth time Duperon has received the prestigious award, having previously been recognized in 2005, 2006, 2007, 2012, 2013, and 2019. The 2026 award reflects the company’s continued investment in its people, facility, and long-term vision in Saginaw.“We are deeply grateful to Saginaw Future for this recognition,” said Mark Turpin, President and Co-owner of Duperon Corporation. “Saginaw is our home. Every advancement we make — whether expanding our manufacturing capabilities, growing our team, or developing new solutions for the water and wastewater industry — is rooted in our commitment to this community.”“Receiving this award is incredibly meaningful because it reflects the dedication of our team and the strength of the community around us,” said Tammy Bernier, Co-owner and CEO of Duperon Corporation. “At Duperon, we believe that when we invest in people — our employees, our partners, and our community — we create lasting impact. We’re proud to continue growing in Saginaw while serving communities around the world.”"Duperon Corporation started as a dream,” said Terry Duperon, Founder and Co-owner of Duperon Corporation. “I’ve always believed in the power of a dream — how far it can take you and the difference it can make when a team and community believe in it. This award is a reminder of how far we’ve come, and it inspires us to keep growing and giving back to the community that supported us from the beginning."Founded and headquartered in Saginaw, Duperon designs and manufactures innovative screening and solids handling equipment that protects communities and improves infrastructure performance in municipal and industrial wastewater applications worldwide. The company remains dedicated to creating meaningful careers locally while delivering solutions that make a difference globally.The Economic Excellence Award recognizes companies that contribute significantly to the region’s economic vitality through job creation, capital investment, facility expansion, and community engagement. Duperon’s ongoing growth and reinvestment underscore its long-standing partnership with local community leaders and its belief in the future of Saginaw.“As we look ahead, we remain committed to innovation, service, and strengthening the community that has supported us for decades,” added Turpin. “This award belongs to our team members, partners, and the Saginaw community.”For more information about Duperon Corporation and its mission to make a difference in wastewater and industrial solutions, visit www.duperon.com # # #About Duperon CorporationFor more than 40 years, Duperon Corporation has been a leader in innovative preliminary liquid/solids separation technologies, serving customers in both municipal and industrial wastewater treatment sectors. The company is dedicated to making a global impact for people, water, and the planet. All Duperon technologies are designed and manufactured in Saginaw, Michigan, and have been installed in all 50 states and internationally, from South and Central America to Australia. (duperon.com)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.