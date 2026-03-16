Houston Dermatologist Encourages Texans to Prioritize Skin Health Following National Dermatology Day

Dr. Andrew Quinn, board-certified dermatologist and founder of Quinn Dermatology, is encouraging residents across Southeast Texas to take skin health seriously.

National Dermatologist Day is a great opportunity to remind people that prevention, early detection, and expert care can make a significant difference.” — Dr. Andrew Quinn, founder of Quinn Dermatology

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With National Dermatologist Day observed earlier this month on March 13, Dr. Andrew Quinn, board-certified dermatologist and founder of Quinn Dermatology, is encouraging residents across Southeast Texas to use the occasion as a reminder to take their skin health seriously.

National Dermatologist Day recognizes the physicians who diagnose and treat conditions affecting the body’s largest organ — the skin. According to Dr. Quinn, the observance offers an important opportunity to reflect on the role dermatologists play in protecting overall health.

"Our skin protects us every day, yet many people only think about seeing a dermatologist when something becomes uncomfortable or concerning,” said Dr. Quinn. “National Dermatologist Day is a great opportunity to remind people that prevention, early detection, and expert care can make a significant difference.”

Skin Health Impacts Millions of Americans

Skin conditions are more common than many people realize. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, nearly 85 million Americans live with some form of skin disease, ranging from chronic inflammatory conditions like eczema and psoriasis to skin infections and skin cancer.

Skin cancer alone remains one of the most significant health concerns nationwide. Experts estimate that one in five Americans will develop skin cancer by the age of 70, and more than 5 million cases of skin cancer are diagnosed each year in the United States.

“When people hear the word ‘dermatology,’ they often think about cosmetic procedures,” Dr. Quinn explained. “But dermatologists are medical specialists who diagnose and treat a wide range of conditions that affect overall health and quality of life.”

Texas Climate Can Increase Skin Health Risks

Living in Southeast Texas presents unique challenges for maintaining healthy skin. Intense sun exposure, high humidity, seasonal allergens, and fluctuating temperatures can all contribute to skin irritation and inflammation.

These environmental factors may trigger or worsen conditions such as:

• Eczema

• Rosacea

• Acne

• Heat rash and other irritations

• Sun damage and skin cancer

Dr. Quinn says that patients frequently underestimate how strongly environmental conditions can impact their skin.

“Texas weather exposes our skin to heat, UV radiation, humidity, and allergens throughout the year,” Dr. Quinn said. “Regular dermatologic evaluations help identify potential issues early and provide patients with the tools to protect their skin long-term.”

Early Detection Saves Lives

One of the most critical roles dermatologists play is detecting skin cancer and other potentially serious conditions at an early stage. Early detection dramatically improves treatment outcomes, particularly for melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer.

Dr. Quinn encourages individuals to watch for warning signs such as:

• New or changing moles

• Spots that itch, bleed, or do not heal

• Changes in color, size, or shape of existing skin lesions

Routine skin exams with a dermatologist can help identify suspicious changes before they become more serious.

A Reminder to Prioritize Skin Health

Dr. Quinn believes National Dermatologist Day serves as an important reminder that skin health should be part of everyone’s overall healthcare routine.

“Healthy skin isn’t just about appearance,” he said. “It’s about protecting your body, identifying medical conditions early, and maintaining long-term health.”

Dr. Quinn encourages individuals to take this opportunity to evaluate their skincare habits, practice daily sun protection, and schedule professional skin checks when necessary.



About Quinn Dermatology

Quinn Dermatology provides comprehensive medical and cosmetic dermatology services for patients in Houston and Beaumont, Texas. Led by Dr. Andrew Quinn, the practice focuses on evidence-based treatments, personalized patient care, and long-term skin health for patients of all ages.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit

https://quinndermatology.com

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