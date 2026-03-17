haku Celebrates One Year New York Road Runners Partnership–Supporting Global Running Community

haku powers registration, fundraising, memberships, and race-day operations across New York Road Runners’ events, including the TCS New York City Marathon.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the tens of thousands of runners who took to the New York City streets this past Sunday during the United Airlines NYC Half, haku marked one year of partnership with New York Road Runners (NYRR), supporting the world’s premier running organization. Over the past year, the collaboration has helped deliver integrated experiences for hundreds of thousands of people engaging with NYRR across its expansive portfolio of programs, community initiatives, and races including the Citizens Queens 10K, the RBC Brooklyn Half, and the TCS New York City Marathon.Organizations like New York Road Runners operate at a scale that requires technology capable of supporting far more than race registration alone. From application drawings and fundraising to memberships, volunteer coordination, and race-day operations such as athlete check-in and packet pickup, every part of the participant journey must function across dozens of events each year.As New York Road Runners events and programs continue to grow, the organization sought a platform capable of supporting the full lifecycle of its operations while maintaining the seamless experience runners expect from one of the most trusted brands in endurance sports. After evaluating available solutions, New York Road Runners selected haku to power this operational foundation.Over the past year, haku’s platform has supported millions of interactions across the New York Road Runners ecosystem, enabling registrations, fundraising, memberships, volunteer engagement, and race-day operations across more than 60 annual events.“New York Road Runners has built a brand that many endurance organizations look up to,” said Carlos Escobar, CEO of haku. “Their ability to engage runners and deliver world-class events sets a standard for the entire industry. Because NYRR operates such a broad ecosystem, our partnership validates how haku’s platform meets the needs of endurance organizations across the scope of their operations.”“As the world’s premier running organization and the nonprofit that "runs" New York City, we work with best‑in‑class partners to support the more than half a million athletes and community members we reach each year through our 60 races and free programming," said Rob Simmelkjaer, CEO, New York Road Runners. "Through our partnership with haku we have delivered integrated registration, fundraising, membership, and race-day experiences, elevating our vision and mission to build healthier lives and stronger communities through the transformative power of running. New York Road Runners could not do what we do—including producing the world's largest marathon, the TCS New York City Marathon—without strong partners like haku, and we look forward to growing the partnership in the years ahead."haku’s platform is designed to support the full lifecycle of endurance events, providing reliability, performance, and data integrity at scale. The haku + NYRR partnership is built on a foundation powering the world’s leading endurance events and reflects haku’s continued growth across the industry.ABOUT NEW YORK ROAD RUNNERSA New York City-based nonprofit, New York Road Runners’ vision is to build healthier lives and stronger communities through the transformative power of running – serving more than half a million people annually through its races, free community events, youth running initiatives, and school-based programs across the five boroughs. During its nearly 70 years, New York Road Runners has grown from a local running club to the world’s premier community running organization, producing more than 60 adult and youth races each year, including the TCS New York City Marathon. Held the first Sunday each November, the TCS New York City Marathon features more than 55,000 runners—from the world’s best professional athletes to a vast range of runners across experience levels, ages, genders, abilities, and backgrounds. To learn more, visit www.nyrr.org ABOUT HAKUhaku is the global leader in endurance management technology. Its all-in-one platform for endurance events goes far beyond registrations to manage every part of the event lifecycle, memberships, fundraising, e-commerce, marketing, and more. With haku event organizers, race directors, and their teams can cut out busy-work, deliver a better experience, and generate more profit. It brings everything together in one intuitive solution. With the industry’s only native CRM, innovative AI capabilities baked in, and a powerful suite of capabilities, haku unlocks the full potential of your data, driving revenue growth beyond registrations, increasing efficiency, and enabling smarter, data-driven decisions. To learn more, visit www.hakuapp.com

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