PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nelson Fernandez and B&N Talent Partners Joins the Dimensional Search Network of Offices

B&N Talent Partners, an executive recruiting firm placing top healthcare executives and professionals, has become a member of the Dimensional Search network of recruiting offices. In joining the Dimensional Search network, B&N Talent Partners will expand its array of services, access, speed, and resources to deliver the critical knowledge and skills to find the next leaders in the healthcare industry.

With independently owned recruiting offices nationwide, Dimensional Search has the process, buying power, leverage, and brand recognition to provide access to the latest tools/technologies, while each Dimensional Search office can tailor the search process to each client’s needs.

Nelson Fernandez, President of B&N Talent Partners, has 20 years of operational experience, which includes Interim COO, VP of Operations, and Senior Operations Director roles. He brings more than 20 years of healthcare operations leadership across dialysis, primary care, oncology, and value-based care platforms operating under razor-thin margins and complex reimbursement structures. He has held executive roles, including Interim Chief Operating Officer, Vice President of Operations, and Senior Operations Director, with direct P&L ownership and accountability for Medicare Advantage capitated, full-risk global reimbursement models, total cost of care performance, MLR/MCR management, downside exposure, and quality metrics such as HEDIS and RAF tied to profitability.

A proven turnaround leader, Fernandez has been entrusted with stabilizing underperforming programs, turning negative EBITDA into multi-million-dollar performance, and strengthening margin sustainability in highly regulated environments. In dialysis operations, every center under his leadership was elevated from 3-star to 5-star CMS quality ratings or maintained at 5-star status, achieving zero regulatory violations during audits. He simultaneously reduced employee turnover from 75% to below 25% while sustaining engagement scores above industry benchmarks — reinforcing his belief that financial performance, clinical quality, and workforce stability are inseparable.

His experience spans Medicare Advantage global risk structures, the ESRD Prospective Payment System (PPS) bundled dialysis framework, and shared-risk oncology arrangements, including participation in the CMS Oncology Care Model (OCM), a CMMI episode-based payment initiative. Known for building operational infrastructure from the ground up, Fernandez has implemented KPI dashboards, accountability systems, compliance frameworks, and scalable growth strategies adopted across regions.

This operator-led perspective uniquely positions B&N Talent Partners to identify healthcare executives capable of executing under financial, regulatory, and clinical pressure — not just leading in theory.

Fernandez holds an MBA in Healthcare Management and brings both professional and personal experience in dialysis and transplant care.

Dimensional Search, a Sanford Rose Associates network division, provides entrepreneurs with an acceleration platform to launch their executive search and staffing businesses. Dimensional Search is comprised of an elite network of independently owned executive search firms known for personalized service and top-tier talent acquisition solutions, catering to the needs of both clients and candidates.

Dimensional Search has maintained an exclusive network of offices that are unparalleled in professionalism, performance, and service that exceed client expectations. Founded in 1959, with an executive leadership team boasting 300+ years and 25+ average years of experience in the recruiting industry, the Sanford Rose Associates and Dimensional Search network is the strongest group of search firm experts ever assembled. Dimensional Search allows the opportunity to be in business for oneself, but not by oneself, with the freedom and flexibility to grow with the structure and support of others who have paved the way.

Learn more at dimensionalsearch.com.



Media Contact:

Darren McDougal

darren@dimensionalsearch.com

214.556.8010

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