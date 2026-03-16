Water and Sanitation on signing ceremony of revised treaty between South Africa and eSwatini on development and utilisation of water resources of Komati River Basin

The Minister of Natural Resource and Energy, His Royal Highness (HRH) Prince Lonkhokhela Dalmini hosted his South African counterpart, Minister of Water and Sanitation, Ms Pemmy Majodina, in the country on the 13 March 2026.

The meeting was in response to a request by HRH Prince Lonkhokhela to Minister Majodina to visit the Kingdom of Eswatini to discuss cooperation in the field of water resources of mutual interest and to further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries.

The two Ministers emphasised the need to strengthen cooperation and the existing bilateral relations through the Joint Water Commission (JWC) Agreement signed in 1992. The Commission acts as a technical advisor to the parties on all technical matters relating to the development and utilisation of water resources of common interest.

The Kingdom of Eswatini and the Republic of South Africa also signed the Treaty on the Development and Utilisation of water resources of the Komati Basin in 1992. The Treaty also provided for the establishment of The Komati Basin Water Authority (KOBWA) which is a bi-national entity formed in 1993. The core functions of KOBWA were to raise finance (through loans), design, construction, operation and maintenance of the two dams (i.e Maguga and Driekoppies dams).

The Treaty stipulated the equitable water allocations between two countries (Member States) and a formula for sharing the costs of construction of the two dams as well as operation and maintenance of the dams and the system post construction phase.

The Treaty was signed 33 years ago and was never reviewed. With the introduction of many legislative changes in the Kingdom of Eswatini and the Republic of South Africa, environment in which KOBWA operates and commitments to international principles on transboundary cooperation between member states amongst others necessitated the two countries to review the Treaty. The main aim of the review was to broaden the KOBWA’s mandate to complement the two Government’s efforts in provision of water services to their citizens. and by creating ways in which to generate revenue which in time could support its operational expenses.

The review process included public consultations from both respective countries and all relevant processes for concluding international agreements were observed from both countries.

The Ministers highlighted the importance of complying to the minimum cross-boarder flows at the Ressano Garcia gauging station and further encouraged Komati Basin Water Authority (KOBWA) and the Inkomati-Usuthu Catchment Management Agency (IUCMA) to work together towards ensuring the 2.6 m3/s (cubic metres) is achieved as prescribed in the Incomati-Maputo agreement.

The Ministers further committed their support to the Incomati-Maputo Water Commission (INMACOM) as the new institution established to promote cooperation between the three Parties (The Kingdom of Eswatini, The Republic of Mozambique and The Republic of South Africa) to ensure the development, protection and sustainable utilisation of water resources shared by the Member States.

The meeting affirmed the continued healthy cooperation between both governments especially on transboundary water resources management. A decision was taken that the JWC should continue meeting at least once a year, while the Ministers would meet regularly to share updates and discuss progress on the work of the Commission.

This Joint Communiqué between The Minister of Natural Resource and Energy, His Royal Highness (HRH) Prince Lonkhokhela hosted his South African counterpart, Minister of Water and Sanitation, Ms Pemmy Majodina, was signed on 13 March 2026.

For more information:

Ms Wisane Mavasa, Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation

Cell: 060 561 8935

E-mail: mavasaw@dws.gov.za or

Ministerial Spokesperson, Mr Cornelius Monama

Cell: 083 271 0808

E-mail: monamac@dws.gov.za

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