Western Cape Office of the Premier on provincial Cabinet meeting outcomes

On Wednesday, 11 March 2026, Premier Alan Winde chaired a meeting of the Western Cape Government Cabinet.

Cabinet received a briefing from senior management of the South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Western Cape on national plans to deploy the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to assist law enforcement efforts to combat organised crime and gangsterism in parts of the province.

The deployment will be focused on numerous high-crime policing precincts across the Western Cape which together account for approximately 55 percent of violent crime in the province. Cabinet noted that the SANDF will act as a force multiplier in support of SAPS operations and stressed that this intervention must be implemented through strong coordination with all relevant role players. Cabinet emphasised that the success of the deployment will require integrated operations and that law enforcement agencies must not operate in silos.

Premier Winde underscored the importance of ensuring that the deployment is intelligence-driven, collaborative and informed by lessons learned from previous SANDF deployments, including the intervention undertaken in 2019. Cabinet also stressed the need to ensure that troops deployed to support policing operations receive adequate training.

The Western Cape Government confirmed that it stands ready to support the operation wherever possible. Cabinet noted that provincial resources and initiatives should form part of the integrated effort, including the Western Cape Government’s Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP), K9 units, technology-enabled policing tools, and the deployment of provincial traffic services to assist with stabilisation efforts.

Cabinet further reiterated the importance of strengthening integrity within the criminal justice system. It highlighted the need to urgently implement lifestyle audits within the SAPS to root out corrupt elements. Cabinet noted that properly designed audits ask the right questions and probe the areas most vulnerable to corruption, which is essential to restoring public trust and ensuring that law enforcement operations are effective.

Additionally, Cabinet expressed concern over a recent flare-up in mini-bus taxi violence in the areas of Atlantis and Nyanga, Cape Town. Cabinet stressed that violence and intimidation in the taxi industry will not be condoned and that the sector cannot be controlled by criminal elements.

The Premier concluded, “We remain committed to working with national and local partners to restore safety in communities affected by violent crime and to ensure that law enforcement interventions are effective and coordinated. We must ensure that the SAPS is properly resourced and that investigative powers be shared with local law enforcements.”

Enquiries:

Media Liaison Officer to the Premier

Regan Thaw

Cell: 083 627 7246

E-mail: Regan.Thaw@westerncape.gov.za

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