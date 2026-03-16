Minister Patricia de Lille invites public comment on draft code of good practice for short-term rentals

The Minister of Tourism, Patricia de Lille, invites members of the public, including all stakeholders in the tourism sector to comment on the Draft Code of Good Practice for Short-Term Rentals which has been gazetted for public comment.

Chapter 2 of the Tourism Act 3 of 2014 provides for the Minister of Tourism to issue Codes of Good Practice. Section 8(a) states that the Minister may, by notice in the Gazette, issue a Code of Good Practice to guide conduct relating to tourism services, facilities, and products.

The proposed Code of Good Practice, therefore, seeks to contribute to the broader objective of the Tourism Act, i.e., to provide for the development and promotion of sustainable tourism for the benefit of the Republic, its Residents, and its Visitors.

Minister de Lille says: “Short-Term Rentals, including home-sharing platforms, have become a growing and established feature of South Africa’s tourism landscape. By expanding accommodation options beyond traditional hotels, Short-Term Rentals support geographic spread, enable more travellers to access diverse destinations, and create additional income opportunities for households and small property owners.”

Therefore, following consultation including legal advice, the Minister has elected to introduce a code, which would guide conduct in the Short-Term Rentals. Local government authorities may also consider the code when addressing Short-Term Rentals based on their unique local context. Some aspects of Short-Term Rentals intersect with municipal responsibilities, and under the constitution municipalities are the primary authority on municipal planning including land use and zoning. The Tourism Act 3 of 2014 of does not empower the Minister of Tourism to regulate Short-Term Rentals.

“The Department of Tourism is in the process of reviewing the Tourism Act following cabinet’s approval of the 2024 White Paper on the Development & Promotion of Tourism in South Africa. The review focuses on various aspects in the tourism sector including policy gaps like Short-Term Rentals. Whilst this process is underway, I have resolved to find an interim solution that will guide STRs, given the urgent need for guidance,” said Minister de Lille.

In line with the Department’s commitment to transparency and inclusive policy-making, members of the public, industry stakeholders, community organisations, and interested parties are encouraged to review the Draft Code and submit written comments within the prescribed 60-day period. Following the close of the public comment period, all submissions will be considered, and the Code will be refined accordingly before being finalised and published for implementation.

The Department encourages active public participation in this process as part of collective efforts to strengthen governance, safety, and responsible growth within South Africa’s tourism sector.

Submissions should be forwarded in writing to the Department of Tourism by or on 12 May 2026:

Mailed to the Department of Tourism, for attention: Mr Senzo Nkala, Private Bag x424, Pretoria, 0001

Delivered by hand to Tourism House, 17 Trevenna Street, Sunnyside, Pretoria, 0001

E-mailed to: STRCodesofConduct@tourism.gov.za

Enquiries:

Mr Senzo Nkala

Cell: 012 444 6316

Spokesperson for the Minister of Tourism

Aldrin Sampear

Cell: 067 138 3487

E-mail: asampear@tourism.gov.za

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