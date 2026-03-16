Minister Mzwanele Nyhontso on acceleration title deed handovers to empower farmers

The Department of Land Reform and Rural Development (DLRRD) reaffirms its commitment to the socio-economic transformation of the agricultural sector through the accelerated handover of title deeds to farmers and rural communities. This initiative, a cornerstone of the government’s land restitution and redistribution programme, represents a critical shift from mere land occupation through leasing to secure, bankable ownership.

As recently highlighted during handovers by Minister Mzwanele Nyhontso and Deputy President Paul Mashatile, in Secunda Mpumalanga, the transition to formal title is not merely an administrative milestone but a restoration of dignity and a catalyst for economic growth.

The strategic importance of title deeds is critical because it serves as a means of unlocking financial capital. Previously denied to many emerging farmers, the lack of formal ownership has historically been a barrier to their growth in the agricultural sector. A title deed serves as a vital financial instrument, allowing farmers to leverage their land as collateral to access production credit and capital investment. As noted by the Department, "Small-scale farmers need title deeds as assets to bridge the divide between the dual agricultural sectors in our country."

Permanent tenure provides farmers with the long-term certainty required to invest in fixed infrastructure, such as irrigation systems, fencing, and silos. This security of tenure is essential for ensuring food security and the sustainability of the national agricultural value chain.

Title deeds provide a legal framework for inheritance, ensuring that the labor of today’s farmers benefits future generations. The Department, through its Deeds Registry roadshows, continues to capacitate farmers on estate matters and the legal processes of land transfer to prevent the loss of land due to unregistered successions.

While the DLRRD prioritizes the handover of individual and communal titles, the department remains cognizant of the diverse needs of South African land users. Research from the Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies (PLAAS) highlights that titling must be handled with sensitivity to avoid the "commodification" of land that might displace vulnerable groups.

In response, the Department is increasingly focusing on a "post-settlement support" model. Handing over a title deed is now often accompanied by the provision of mechanization (tractors, planters) and training. This ensures that the legal right to land is matched by the technical and financial capacity to make that land productive.

“Today, we do more than hand over paper; we hand back dignity,” stated Deputy President Mashatile during a recent ceremony. The ongoing handovers during Human Rights Month underscore that land reform is a powerful act of reversing historical injustices and fulfilling the promise of the Constitution.

President Ramaphosa will be handing over title deeds to farmers in Umzimkhulu on Friday 20 March 2026.

The DLRRD invites all beneficiaries and stakeholders to engage with their local Deeds Offices to ensure their land rights are correctly registered and protected.

Enquiries:

Media Liaison Officer

Cassiem Khan

Cell: 083 443 6836

E-mail: Cassiem.Khan@dlrrd.gov.za

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