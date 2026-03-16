Influential Women Recognize Kristin Brandt For Driving Reliability And Customer Success As Strategic Account Executive

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seasoned SaaS Leader Leveraging Strategic Insight, Technical Expertise, and Mentorship to Optimize Organizational PerformanceKristin Brandt is a seasoned strategic account executive with over 15 years of experience in sales and consulting across both government and private sectors. Currently at Gremlin, a leading enterprise chaos engineering and reliability management platform, she partners with high-profile clients to drive customer acquisition, optimize technical performance, and maximize organizational growth. Holding an active federal government security clearance issued by the U.S. Department of State, Kristin is trusted to manage sensitive, high-stakes government accounts with precision, discretion, and professionalism.A graduate of the University of California, Berkeley, Kristin earned her B.A. in Political Science while achieving remarkable success as a two-time NCAA Division I National Champion on the Cal Women’s Crew team. Her combination of athletic discipline, teamwork, and focus has shaped the foundation of her professional journey, enabling her to consistently close complex deals and cultivate long-term client relationships. Throughout her career, Kristin has held pivotal roles at Netlify, LaunchDarkly, PagerDuty, and Sungevity, driving results for Fortune 100 clients and earning multiple awards and recognitions for performance and team contributions.Kristin specializes in SaaS sales for engineering-focused products, particularly within male-dominated sectors and enterprise-scale organizations. She attributes her success to personal dedication, family support, and a balanced approach to life. Outside of work, she enjoys spending time with her partner and their two dogs, exploring the outdoors through hiking, nurturing her garden, and engaging in DIY projects. Traveling, connecting with family, and volunteering with the SF AIDS Foundation provide perspective and inspiration, grounding her in purpose and fueling both personal growth and professional achievement.Reflecting on her career, Kristin shares that the best advice she has ever received is, “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.” From a young age, her father encouraged her to try out for elite soccer teams even when success was unlikely. These early experiences instilled resilience, a growth mindset, and the understanding that setbacks are opportunities to learn, refine skills, and apply lessons to future challenges.Kristin emphasizes the importance of strategy, credibility, and adaptability for women entering SaaS and engineering-focused sales. Success requires establishing immediate credibility, building genuine rapport, and continuously learning about organizational challenges that impact business outcomes. She encourages young professionals to approach their careers with confidence, intentionality, and curiosity.In today’s technology landscape, Kristin sees both challenges and opportunities arising from Artificial Intelligence and increasingly complex infrastructure. At Gremlin, she helps clients automate infrastructure testing and application resiliency, enabling organizations to proactively manage dependencies and avoid costly outages.Guided by the values of kindness, empathy, and presence, Kristin prioritizes being fully engaged in every interaction—whether with clients, colleagues, or loved ones. This holistic approach informs her leadership style, blending professional excellence with personal well-being.Passionate about technology, innovation, and mentorship, Kristin Brandt continues to make a significant impact on enterprise reliability, client success, and the next generation of women in technology.Learn More about Kristin Brandt:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/kristin-brandt Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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