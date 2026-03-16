Minister Siviwe Gwarube hosts second Partnerships for Education Business Dinner, 18 Mar
The Minister of Basic Education, Ms Siviwe Gwarube, will host the 2nd Partnerships for Education Business Dinner, an outcomes-driven engagement dedicated to strengthening partnerships between the private sector and the Department of Basic Education (DBE) in advancing improved education outcomes for learners across South Africa.
This annual gathering brings together leaders from business, education, and civil society to reflect on progress achieved through collaborative initiatives and to renew a shared commitment to improving the quality of education in South Africa. The dinner also serves as a strategic platform to align priorities, deepen collaboration, and mobilise additional support for key interventions aimed at improving learning outcomes.
The Partnerships for Education initiative underscores the Department’s belief that meaningful progress in education requires sustained collaboration between government and the private sector. Through these partnerships, the DBE seeks to accelerate impact in priority areas such as literacy and numeracy, digital learning, infrastructure support, and strengthening school leadership and governance.
Members of the media are invited as follows:
Date: 18 March 2026 Time: 17:00 – 20:00 Venue: UCT Graduate School of Business, Waterfront, Cape Town
Media wishing to attend are kindly requested to confirm their attendance in advance.
Enquiries:
Acting Director – Communication and Research
Terence Khala
Cell: 081 758 1546
DEB Media Liaison Officer
Lukhanyo Vangqa
Cell: 066 302 1533
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