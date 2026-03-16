North West Provincial Legislature hosts Kgosi Molotlegi and Royal Bafokeng Nation supreme council, 17 to 18 Mar

The Speaker of the North West Provincial Legislature, Hon. Dr S.F.D. Mohono, will host Kgosi Leruo Molotlegi and the Royal Bafokeng Nation (RBN) Supreme Council during an official visit to the North West Provincial Legislature in Mahikeng on 17–18 March 2026.

The visit marks a significant engagement between the Provincial Legislature and one of South Africa’s most prominent traditional leadership institutions and is expected to strengthen cooperation between democratic governance structures and traditional authorities.

During the two-day visit, the Royal Bafokeng Nation delegation will receive an institutional briefing on the constitutional mandate and functioning of the Provincial Legislature, while also engaging with Members of the Provincial Legislature on matters relating to governance, legislative processes and development initiatives affecting communities within the North West Province.

The visit forms part of the Legislature’s commitment to fostering collaboration between democratic institutions and traditional leadership structures in advancing development and improving the lives of communities across the province.

Members of the media wishing to cover engagements during the visit are encouraged to liaise with the Legislature’s Communications Unit for further details.

Enquiries:

Manager: Communications, Library and Registry Services

Mr Vuyisile Ngesi

Cell: 072 588 2796

E-mail: vuyisilen@nwpl.org.za

#GovZAUpdates