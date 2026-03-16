Premier Lazarus Mokgosi addresses official opening of House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders, 19 Mar

North West Premier, Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi will this Thursday, 19 March 2026 address the Official Opening of the North West House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders – NWHTKL, in a ceremony that will be chaired by Chairperson of the NWHTKL, Kgosi Thari Maotwe.



In his address, Premier Mokgosi who will be accompanied by MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Gaoage Oageng Molapisi, will outline plans by the provincial government to support the NWHTKL and further strengthen cooperation between government and traditional leadership to address some of the challenges affecting traditional communities.



The ceremony will amongst others be attended by Members of the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders, NWHTKL Executive Council, Traditional Leaders, MECs and Mayors.



Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Thursday, 19 March 2025

Venue: NWHTKL Chamber – Old Parliament Building, Mahikeng

Time: 09:00am





Those interested in covering the activity can confirm their attendance with Boitumelo Seleka on bjseleka@nwpg.gov.za/ 066 3040 027.

The opening of the NWHTKL will be broadcast live on Motsweding FM and streamed on social media platforms of Office of the Premier and the Department of CoGTA.

For enquiries, contact

Sello Tatai

Spokesperson to the Premier

North West Provincial Government

Cell: 064 756 2510 / 082 450 7842

Brian Setswambung

Provincial Head of Communication

Office of the Premier

North West Provincial Government

Cell: 076 012 4501

Lerato Gambu

Spokesperson to the MEC

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs

Cell: 076 322 1165

Thebeetsile Keameditse

Acting Director Communications

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs

Cell: 079 888 7564