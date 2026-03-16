Premier Lazarus Mokgosi addresses official opening of House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders, 19 Mar
North West Premier, Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi will this Thursday, 19 March 2026 address the Official Opening of the North West House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders – NWHTKL, in a ceremony that will be chaired by Chairperson of the NWHTKL, Kgosi Thari Maotwe.
In his address, Premier Mokgosi who will be accompanied by MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Gaoage Oageng Molapisi, will outline plans by the provincial government to support the NWHTKL and further strengthen cooperation between government and traditional leadership to address some of the challenges affecting traditional communities.
The ceremony will amongst others be attended by Members of the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders, NWHTKL Executive Council, Traditional Leaders, MECs and Mayors.
Members of the media are invited as follows:
Date: Thursday, 19 March 2025
Venue: NWHTKL Chamber – Old Parliament Building, Mahikeng
Time: 09:00am
The opening of the NWHTKL will be broadcast live on Motsweding FM and streamed on social media platforms of Office of the Premier and the Department of CoGTA.
For enquiries, contact
Sello Tatai
Spokesperson to the Premier
North West Provincial Government
Cell: 064 756 2510 / 082 450 7842
Brian Setswambung
Provincial Head of Communication
Office of the Premier
North West Provincial Government
Cell: 076 012 4501
Lerato Gambu
Spokesperson to the MEC
Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs
Cell: 076 322 1165
Thebeetsile Keameditse
Acting Director Communications
Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs
Cell: 079 888 7564
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