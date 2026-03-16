Minister Dean Macpherson conducts oversight visit of Johannesburg deeds office construction, 17 Mar
The Minister of Public Works & Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, will on Tuesday, 17 March 2026, conduct an oversight visit to the construction site of the new Johannesburg Deeds Office at 85 Anderson Street in Marshalltown. The project forms part of broader efforts to contribute to the revitalisation of the Johannesburg Central Business District.
The visit also highlights the work being undertaken by the Department of Public Works & Infrastructure (DPWI) to deliver infrastructure projects efficiently and responsibly. The new Johannesburg Deeds Office is being constructed at a cost of R769 million and is currently 78% complete.
Members of the media are invited to attend as follows:
Date: Tuesday, 17 March 2026
Time: 08:30
Venue: 85 Anderson Street, Marshalltown, Johannesburg
Enquiries:
Director: Media Relations
Thami Mchunu
Cell: 079 519 6997
Spokesperson to the Minister
James de Villiers
Cell: 082 766 0276
DPWI Media Relations
Les Moretlwe
Cell: 082 957 3677
#ServiceDeliveryZA
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.