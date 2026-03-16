Deputy Minister David Mahlobo addresses Unisa Water Imbizo as South Africa Marks National Water Month, 17 Mar

Deputy Minister David Mahlobo will address delegates at the Unisa Water Imbizo on Tuesday, 17 March 2026, where government, academia and water sector stakeholders will engage on practical solutions to South Africa’s water challenges.

The engagement takes place during National Water Month, a period dedicated to raising awareness about the value of water, the importance of conservation, and the collective responsibility to protect and manage the country’s scarce water resources.

Hosted by the University of South Africa in partnership with the Department of Water and Sanitation, Johannesburg Water, the Water Research Commission (WRC) and Rand Water, the Unisa Water Imbizo will bring together experts and decision-makers under the theme: “Reimagining a Water-Secure South Africa.”

The Imbizo will highlight the critical role of academia in addressing South Africa’s water challenges, positioning universities as key partners in providing research-driven solutions, innovation and technical expertise to support government and municipalities in improving water security, infrastructure management and water quality.

South Africa remains one of the world’s most water-stressed countries, facing mounting pressure from climate change, aging infrastructure and increasing demand. Through collaboration between government, researchers and industry experts, the Unisa Water Imbizo aims to contribute to practical and sustainable strategies to safeguard South Africa’s water future.

As part of the programme, delegates will have the opportunity to tour the state‑of‑the‑art water treatment facilities, research projects, and advanced prototypes developed and housed at the Unisa Science Campus in Florida, Johannesburg.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 17 March 2026

Venue: 28 Pioneer Avenue, Unisa Science Campus, Florida Park, Johannesburg.

Time: 09h00 – 15h00

For media confirmations, contact Ms Lebogang Maseko on 083 661 7859/ MasekoL2@dws.gov.za OR Unisa Senior Media Officers: Mr Tommy Huma on 072 218 6197 / 012 429 3981 / humartm@unisa.ac.za OR Mr Edgar Rathelele on 063 731 5456 / 012 429 3981 / ratheme@unisa.ac.za

For more information contact:

DWS Media Liaison Director

Mavasa Wisane

Cell: 060 561 8935

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